Things were beginning to get scary for the No. 25 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.
On Friday night, the Cajuns watched Troy beat them on a walk-off home run, and suddenly UL found itself down by two runs in the fourth inning Saturday in Troy, Alabama.
Instead of more disappointment, the Cajuns cracked out the power bats with three home runs down the stretch for a 9-2 victory over the Trojans on Saturday to even the Sun Belt series.
The Cajuns are now 34-13 overall and 14-2 in league play, while Troy dropped to 31-13-1 and 11-4-1.
Even better for UL, second-place Marshall was beaten 7-6 by James Madison to allow the Cajuns to remain a game up in the Sun Belt standings. The two teams will finish off the weekend series at noon Sunday.
Troy took the lead with a two-run home run by Jade Sinness in the third off of UL starter Karly Heath, who lasted 2⅔ innings.
Meghan Schorman relieved Heath and finished the game, giving up no runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts to improve to 13-6 on the season.
UL’s offensive barrage took care of the rest. Laney Credeur began the rally with a two-out, two-run single to right to tie the game at 2-2. Stormy Kotzelnick followed with an RBI double down the line in left to give the Cajuns the lead for good.
After Schorman struck out Sinness with two runners in scoring position and two outs in the fourth, Mihyia Davis homered for the second time this week to lead off the fifth. Alexa Langeliers singled and Heath doubled to keep it going ahead of an RBI grounder by Sophie Piskos and an error.
That’s when the home run bats really clicked with bombs from Lauren Allred off the scoreboard, Taylor Roman to right and Heath for a seven-run cushion.