After struggling to finish the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of South Alabama at Lamson Park, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were in no mood to do it again in the nightcap.
Stormy Kotzelnick did the honors with a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the fifth inning for an 8-0 run-rule victory.
That win followed more dramatic 7-5 win in the first game, despite leading by six runs going into the final inning.
“We got the bases loaded, we can walk it off,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of game one. “We’re just one hit or one error away from walking it off. Then we go out with a 7-1 lead and walk the leadoff batter.
“I really thought that last inning in game one could have cost us, but they handled it.”
The Cajuns improved to 20-10 overall and 10-1 in league play. South Alabama dropped to 25-12 overall and 8-3 in league play.
The sweep got the Cajuns into first place in the Sun Belt softball standings with Marshall at 9-1 after ULM defeated the Thunderin’ Herd 5-3 in that series finale.
The series finale slated for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Laney Credeur was the hitting star of the night for the Cajuns with three home runs. She followed a 3-for-4 performance in game one by going 3-for-3 with a homer and two singles in the nightcap.
“The girls brought me up today,” Credeur said. “They heightened my confidence for sure. Just getting in the cages and working hard. Hitting with the girls, they’re always wanting to put in extra work.
“Today, we have a rise ball pitcher in the first game, so we had to make adjustments to get on top of the ball. We prepared for her the last few days and it went our way today.”
The first six innings of the 7-5 game one victory went about as well as planned.
The Cajuns were leading by six runs and Kandra Lamb was on for her second inning of relief to close out the win.
Then things took an unexpected detour with the visiting Jaguars not going away easily, rallying for four runs and UL starter Meghan Schorman having to re-enter the game to get a strikeout with tying run at second base.
“Sometimes you just have to come back into the game and just get the job done,” Schorman said. “I was just thinking shut down the momentum. Get an out whether it’s a strikeout, using my defense or anything like that.
“You could tell they had some momentum going, so how am I going to get some momentum back? Go in there and throw strikes and figure out how to get an out.”
According to scoring rules, a pitcher can’t get both a win and a save, but that’s exactly what Schorman did in this one. The senior right-hander improved to 11-4 after allowing one run on two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
“Everything felt really good today,” Schorman said. “My defense obviously really helped me out. They made some amazing plays, especially that play by lex (Alexa Langeliers).”
Kandra Lamb was credited with four runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts in one-plus inning.
South Alabama starter Olivia Lackie, who entered the game with a 1.52 ERA, allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
UL’s offense began in the first inning with a Credeur two-out, two-out homer. In the second inning, Stormy Kotzelnick crushed a solo blast of her own for a 3-0 lead.
Credeur made it two homers in the win with a two-run homer in the third for a 5-0 lead. Credeur finished the game 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs.
Karly Heath then led off the fifth for a homer. Sophie Piskos doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on a Mihyia Davis RBI single.
Those last two runs proved critical after the Jaguars’ late rally.
South Alabama’s first baserunner came on Gabby Stagner’s long solo homer with two outs in the fifth after Schorman retired the first 14 batters she faced.
That still seemed relatively harmless until the seventh. Meredith Keel ignited it with a double and Odalys Cordova added an RBI single to chase Lamb.
Abby Allen’s two-run single off reliever Chloe Riassetto forced Schorman back to the circle. She gave up a pinch-hit RBI single to Stephanie Gonzalez, but then got a ground out and a strikeout to end the threat.
“That was a lot of fun,” Schorman said of the final strikeout. “We’ve had a lot of close games like that.”
Sam Landry escaped a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the first inning of game two with two strikeouts and cruised the rest of the way for her 10th win.