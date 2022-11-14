When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, it’s going to be an extra special day for Florida State athletic director Michael Alford.
From working for the Dallas Cowboys and the Anaheim Angels to stints at such collegiate powerhouses as USC, Oklahoma and Alabama, Alford’s life in athletics has allowed him to experience many parts of the country.
One of them was the heart of Cajun Country in Lafayette.
“The people of Lafayette were so good to me and my family,” the 1988 graduate of Acadiana High said. “Those are special friends and special memories, for sure.”
As a sophomore in high school, Alford came to Lafayette from Memphis, Tennessee, because his father Louie was associate athletic director at then-USL under athletic director Terry Don Phillips.
Before making the move, his father surveyed the area and decided Acadiana High was the place for his son.
Alford still cherishes the many memories of his high school years of playing center field and wide receiver for the Wreckin’ Rams.
“Being able to play for coach (Bill) Dotson and coach (Scott) McCullough and coach (James) Simmons and coach (Ted) Davidson, they were just great people that really made an impact on you,” Alford said.
With a father who was a former college football player and coach, Alford appreciated the value of coaching at an early age.
“Those coaches were special,” Alford said of the Acadiana coaches. “I can’t tell you how much they poured into us. That’s something that still really stands out. In those days in high school, you couldn’t have played for a group of men of better character.
“Looking back, it just kind of shaped who I am today and how I go about evaluating or building programs. I want to make sure I surround our student-athletes with people of high character. I got to experience it there.”
Alford has followed the Rams’ incredible football success over the years.
“Oh, without a doubt,” he said. “Talking to coach McCullough a couple weeks ago, I was teasing him about Matt being the head coach. Matt used to run around our field during practice. He was a kid, and now he’s the head coach winning state championships. It’s crazy.”
Alford still laughs about the transition period of fitting in when he arrived in Cajun Country. For example, there was an early visit into the home of football and baseball teammate Craig Martin.
“I’ll never forget, here’s a Memphis kid and in between two-a-days, we go to Craig’s house and the family is speaking French at their house,” Alford said with a laugh.
“Coming home to my dad, I remember saying, 'Dad, what in the world is going on here?’ ”
Alford never learned to speak French, but he certainly heard plenty of it during his stay.
“We’re playing St. Martinville in baseball, and the pitcher and shortstop are speaking French to each other and I’m like, ‘Are they putting a pickoff play on or what is going on here?’ ” Alford said.
McCullough remembers Alford “as a smart kid who understood sports” and “paid attention to what was going on” as a high school athlete.
“I didn’t know he’d be an athletic director, but I knew he’d go into something like that, something in that line,” McCullough said.
He also remembered Alford as quite the athlete. The Rams haven't often thrown the ball over the years, but they did with Chad Anderson at quarterback and Alford at receiver.
“I remember my junior year against Lafayette High in the pouring-down rain,” Alford said. “We won by one point and Doug Dotson blocked the extra point. I caught a little crossing pattern and took it 50 yards down their sideline for the touchdown to beat them. That one really sticks out,and also beating Lafayette again my senior year and the Comeaux game that year.
“Chad Anderson — God rest his soul — and I really had a great game with a couple of touchdowns. We kind of torched them that night. So there’s a bunch that stick out in football and we still talk about them.”
In baseball, Alford especially remembers a game during his sophomore season when he stole home to beat Holy Cross.
“I remember Chris Stevens was at the plate, he had two strikes on him and coach McCullough asked me, ‘Can you steal home?’ ” Alford said. “I said, ‘Yes sir.’ So he gave Chris the take signal, and I remember Chris just looking at him.
“He gave the steal and the take signal … Chris just looked at me. I’m thinking, ‘Don’t hit the ball, Chris, because I’m stealing home.’ ”
Florida State playing the Cajuns gave Alford another reason to communicate with his many friends from Cajun Country.
“Seeing the Ragin’ Cajuns come to town is special for me,” he said. “Unfortunately, my parents aren’t going to be able to make it, but they’ll be watching.
“Lafayette has a special place in our hearts and especially mine. Those were great times and seeing the growth of Louisiana programs, I’m always going to follow them.”
Settling at Florida State was a dream come true for Alford. As a kid, Memphis was in the old Metro Conference with Florida State, and Alford fell in love with the Seminoles baseball program.
Florida State didn’t recruit him in high school, so he accepted an offer from Mississippi State to play baseball.
“I still remember when Ron Polk came down to sign him, the first thing Ron Polk asked me on the phone was, ‘Does he play more than one sport?’ ” McCullough said. “I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, 'If he doesn’t play more than one sport, we don’t want him. I like two-sport guys.' ”
Alford’s entire professional career has been living a dream for a sports junkie.
He played a role in the hiring of Pete Carroll at USC, as well as Nick Saban at Alabama while working for the late Mal Moore.
He worked for Jerry Jones in Dallas in addition to Joe Castiglione at Oklahoma.
It all began with working for Phillips while getting his masters in sports administration at Arkansas.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some icons in our industry,” Alford said. “Terry Don still is today just a major influence on me. He’s somebody I can bounce things off of.
“I look back and it’s just a blessing to be at the right place at the right time to be able to experience some of those great things.”
While his principles haven't changed much since high school, Alford said the climate for athletes certainly has since he played college baseball.
“We didn’t have social media,” he said. “You went 0 for 4 and you weren’t getting direct-messaged on Twitter constantly. You knew people were mad, but you didn’t ever see them or hear from them.
“I feel for these young men and women. They have a bad game and to see what these people message them, it’s just not right.”
Also when he played, it was still a novelty to play on ESPN, even for a program such as Mississippi State.
“Now, every game’s on national television,” Alford said. “That’s changed for the better. The college experience is a great experience.
“We try to provide the very best experience we possibly can for our student-athletes.”