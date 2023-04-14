Troy’s 9-6 win over UL on Friday night was aided heavily by Cajuns pitchers walking and hitting Trojans batters.
Nine walks and five hit batters to be exact – base runners that UL coach Matt Deggs said kept the game from ever being competitive.
“Free passes are the name of this night,” Deggs said. “Unfortunately, that has been the case several times this year. We have to figure out a way to be a lot better at home and a lot better on Friday night.”
Cajuns starter Jake Hammond couldn’t get through the fourth inning after allowing three runs on four hits. Hammond also accounted for three walks and two hit batters. Deggs said he doesn’t have answers as to why Cajuns pitchers continue to give their opponents first base.
“If I knew, I’d fix it,” Deggs said. “You can’t start innings with base runners at this level. It’s that simple. We have to toughen up for sure and (Troy) countered us with a really good arm that located everything. We had to grind to get everything we got.”
Troy starter Brady Fuller pitched 5.2 innings, gave up three runs and struck out 10. Deggs said even the three runs they got were tough as Fuller had full command of the fastball.
“It’s three pitches and just with the fastball it’s three pitches,” Deggs said. “He can sink it, he can cut it and you are never going to get the same look twice. He can command it and he had it working tonight. He’s a stud.”
The Cajuns got three combined runs in the final two innings – including a solo home run from Max Marusak in the ninth inning. Deggs said that is more like what their Friday nights should look like and said it did show promise for the rest of the weekend series.
“We had three for the most of the game and to come back and score at the end, that is what it’s supposed to be,” Deggs said. “That’s what a Friday night is supposed to look like. We just can’t be generous. If we don’t give them anything, it’s a great ball game.”