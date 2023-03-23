Something about the way UL coach Gerry Glasco said it clicked in her mind.
It was the third game of Lauren Allred’s freshman season and she was getting her first chance to convince Glasco she was ready.
Allred knew he had his doubts because her fall season didn't go as planned.
“I was so nervous in the fall,” said Allred, whose No. 23 Cajuns (21-9) play Appalachian State (15-8, 0-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lamson Park.
“It’s such a reputable program. Am I good enough to fit in?” she wondered.
As the season began, Allred finally decided to go to work and prove to herself she belonged on the team.
In that third game against Lafayette College, Allred got a chance to pinch hit and delivered with an RBI single to leftcenter.
“There was a hit and run on and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m actually good at hit-and-runs,’” Allred remembered. “It’s like BP. I have to swing no matter what.”
She even got to stay in that game and smashed the first pitch in her second at-bats off the scoreboard for a home run.
“I was just happy because my parents were able to be here and see it,” Allred smiled. “I looked up to the top of the stands and I could see them cheering. I just knew how proud they were.”
But as she returned to the dugout, Glasco delivered a quick message.
“I remember him looking at me and saying, ‘Now’s the time you go to work harder than you ever have before,’” Allred recalled. “I took that with me a little deeper and I really went to work.
“I recognized that as him seeing me and seeing that I could do it.”
Three weeks later, Allred’s consistency began to be too much to ignore.
Glasco was seeing something that wasn’t there in the preseason.
“The first thing I did is I looked up the fall averages and the January preseason averages,” Glasco thought at the time. “I was thinking, did I miss that? Was I not looking? ”
Over her first 24 at-bats, Allred had two homers against top 10 teams and had only struck out once.
“She came back probably the most improved player on the team after the Christmas break,” he said.
Glasco overcame the fear of putting too much on Allred’s plate and the left-handed hitter from Texarkana has now started 11 games at first base.
“What’s happening right now is beyond my expectations,” Allred said. “The experience is just unreal. You can’t explain it.
“In my opinion, I think they (parents) are shocked, but they like to say they knew I could do it the whole time.”
'I don't like to let people down'
Being an everyday player now presents new challenges.
“I would say it’s even harder now honestly,” she said. “I don’t like to let people down. I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, it’s a fluke. She just has a hot bat right now.’ So I’m working even more than I did before.”
There’s also the reality of how deep UL’s roster is.
“But at the same time, I have to perform,” Allred added. “I worry because the talent on the team is just so good that if I’m not on that game, then somebody else would have the opportunity to possibly take my spot.”
All of that just a few short months away from Glasco and Allred discussing if she wanted to redshirt. With plans to enter graduate school to be a chiropractor, Allred wasn’t interested and UL’s staff is thrilled she wasn’t.
“If we weren’t experimenting, we might not have ever found Lauren Allred,” Glasco said. “Thank goodness we know about Lauren Allred right now.”
Allred said Glasco’s hitting wisdom helped improve her swing along the way.
“He tweaked it, but he tweaked it in a way to make it better,” Allred said. “I was all for listening to what he had to say and changing, because he has such a good history with hitters. It wasn’t really that. It was more overthinking and overcomplicating everything.
“He’s definitely helped me get a lot more power in my swing. Just being more consistent with it. I used to not have a leg kick. I have a little bit of a leg kick now, what he likes to call a coil.”
She doesn’t quite have enough at-bats yet to be placed above the regulars, but Allred enters this weekend with the team’s highest batting average at .444 with a double, a triple, four homers, 18 RBIs and a stolen bases in just 36 at-bats.
She also has the team’s highest slugging percentage (.861) and highest on-base percentage (.500).
“She’s worked really, really hard,” Glasco said. “She’s really been the student of the mechanics of the swing and really made some great changes from her swing in the fall.”