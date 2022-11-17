UL sophomore defensive tackle Sonny Hazard feels natural being the life of the party.
The 6-1, 310-pound Jesuit of New Orleans product even loves hosting the party and cooking for his colleagues.
Although he quickly discovered how dangerous it can be when feeding a defensive line earlier this season.
“The whole defensive line eating red beans and I went to go get a bowl and they were gone, so I was bummed,” told Hazard, whose Cajuns (5-5) will be playing at No. 20 Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In Hazard’s mind, it’s all part of the fun.
“Having a teammate who is always serious even when you’re talking to them at home, I think it wears on another guy, because you lose that camaraderie and that friendship and it just becomes like a co-worker,” Hazard said.
“I’m not trying to be a co-worker to any of my teammates. I want my guys to come to me and say, ‘Hey man, I need some food. Can I come over for dinner?’”
Hazard’s philosophy isn’t just for his life off the field.
No one knows that more than defensive line coach Dennis Thomas.
“The thing with Sonny is he’s a happy guy all the time,” Thomas said. “He lights up the room. Sonny never comes in and he’s quiet. He’s always going to be bubbly and joyful and that’s the way he plays.
“He plays with no pressure. He goes in the game and he plays super hard.”
As enjoyable as this season has been for Hazard personally – emerging as a starter for the first time – his outgoing personality and positive outlook proved priceless during his first two seasons at UL.
It couldn’t have started out any better playing as a true freshman during UL’s big upset of Iowa State in 2020.
Soon afterward, though, he was saddled by the coronavirus and a broken wrist.
“A lot of people talk about long-haul Covid, I think I had it,” Hazard said. “I fought through it for the season and once the season ended, we went into the offseason. I tried to prepare my body and tried to gain the weight back and it still didn’t come back. Then I got on a cycle of antibiotics and it came back.”
While the Cajuns as a program were enjoying the two most successful seasons in school history, Hazard wasn’t able to play nearly as much as he would have hoped.
That’s where his bright outlook on life got tested.
“I just kept coming to work,” Hazard said. “Doing the work is how this facility runs. If there’s a player or if there is a coach that’s having a struggle, they come in and do what they’ve got to do. They leave and come in the next day and over time, they just find themselves forgetting about what was keeping them down.
“I was just plugging away. Every day was pretty tough, working to feel better and not feel as sick. It’s tough with coronavirus. That’s a serious illness. We shut down the country for a reason and I felt it.”
Perhaps even tougher was coming back thinking he was back to normal and finding out otherwise.
“It was a lot more difficult than I thought it would be,” Hazard said. “I came back from coronavirus and ‘I don’t feel like there’s anything different,’ but my conditioning wasn’t the same, my weight wasn’t the same… even my muscles just felt weaker.”
That’s precisely why Thomas is convinced Hazard will be even more dominant next season with the ability to hit the weight room hard for the first time in his college career.
“In this offseason, he’ll be able to go in and work hard and get stronger,” Thomas said.
So far this season, Hazard’s been credited with 15 tackles, including 4.5 behind the line. He does the dirty job of stopping the run, whether he gets the actual credit for the stop or not.
“I’ve been that stout noseguard, the anchor,” he said. “I’m going to stop doing that. I’m going to start being a finesse pass rusher and not play the run. I’m going to play the run.”
His increased knowledge of his play book has helped Hazard elevate his play.
“His knowledge is what I’m impressed with right now, learning our scheme,” Thomas said. “Those are the things as time goes on, that’s the experience part that you’ll start to see a whole lot more of with him.”
Once becoming the starter, though, Hazard learned preparation is about much more than film study.
“So when you’re sitting back at home and you’re about to eat some food and you’re about to put on youtube, don’t do that,” Hazard said. “Watch some film, watch that tape and then do it again. And when you’re going to get the food, you don’t want to go get a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s. You want to go get some chicken from Rouse’s and cook it.
“That’s the kind of stuff that I learned. Eat right, study and do what you need to do.”
Now that he’s got that commitment down, Hazard hopes he can add a greater leadership role to his repertoire.
“Stepping into a position of leadership would be something I would really, really be appreciative of my team to give me,” he said. “I’d like to next year, to tell my teammates, ‘This is how we do it’ and then go out there and do it myself like that and kind of lead everybody by example.”