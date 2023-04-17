The five games last week provided the No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team with a pretty confusing mixture of results.
For example, the Cajuns only hit .246 as a team in the five games with 10 of their 31 hits coming in a 4-2 loss to Texas A&M, and the offense’s on-base percentage in the five games was only .336.
The bottom line, though, was the Cajuns were 3-2, thanks mostly to some outstanding pitching.
Their team ERA over the five games was 1.27, only allowing 22 hits in 33 innings and opposing batters hit .183.
“To pitch a shutout in Game 3, that’s tough to do, so credit coach Justin (Robichaux) and his scouting reports and the pitchers,” UL assistant coach Lacy Prejean said. “They did a phenomenal job of getting the shutout, because we didn’t play great defense Sunday either, but they came in and picked up our defense whenever we needed them too.”
That growing relationship between the pitchers and freshman catcher Victoria Valdez could pay even bigger dividends when the Cajuns take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lamson Park.
“They’re a fast team,” Prejean said. “They’re probably leading the country in stolen bases.”
The NCAA hasn’t updated the weekend statistics yet, but Southeastern entered weekend fourth nationally with 119 stolen bases and added three to that total after winning two of three at Houston Christian over the weekend.
The Lions are 37-9 overall and 12-3 in the Southland Conference, which is good enough for second place behind leader McNeese. The Lions had won 12 straight games before losing Sunday’s series finale in Houston.
“I know they’re having a great year this year,” Prejean said. “They’re a fast team, a very well-coached team. They come in with good solid defense. I know they always give us a good game.
“We’ll have to play great defense. They’re a little scrappy team that’s very well coached, so they’re going to be ready to us. Anytime you play an in-state school, you want to beat them.”
Offensively, the Lions are hitting .318 with 252 runs, 63 doubles and 35 homers and those 122 stolen bases.
Defensively, the Cajuns have been much improved in slowing down opposing running games this season, allowing 26 steals in 34 attempts.
“We consider catching a defensive position,” Prejean said. “We’ve probably thrown out more runners this year already than all of last year.”
Indeed, last season, opponents stole 54 of 60.
Of course, the stolen base is a big part of UL's offensive arsenal as well with 90 steals in 111 tries.
Bailey Krolczyk (.412, 9 HRs, 43 RBIs, 10 SBs) leads the Lions offensively. In the circle, KK Ladner (11-1, 1.89 ERA) and Cera Blanchard (14-5, 2.41) are SLU’s top options.
On the other side, UL only had three hitters bat over .300 last week — Mihyia Davis (.412, 3 RBIs, 4 SBs), Alexa Langeliers (.400, 1 HR, 4 RBIs) and Sophie Piskos (.333, 1 HR, 2 RBIs).
Despite the two losses last week, the Cajuns still have a 10 RPI, while the Lions enter the game with a 67 RPI.