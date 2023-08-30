UL volleyball sweeps Rice in upset
The UL volleyball team got the program’s first ranked win in 10 years with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over No. 18 Rice on Tuesday at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
The Cajuns (3-1) used swarming defense to keep plays alive and forced Rice (2-1) into numerous attack errors. UL limited Rice to a .060 hitting percentage and 24 attack errors on 117 attempts.
Shyia Richardson led UL with 12 kills while Celeste Darling added nine to pace an offense that generated 37 kills with a .248 hitting percentage.
The effort resulted in UL claiming the first ranked win of the Kristi Gray era and the program’s first since October 2013 against Western Kentucky.
Burn ban creates new UL tailgating rules
Because of the statewide burn ban, UL gameday operations associated with general admission parking and tailgating were altered for Saturday’s season opener between the Cajuns and Northwestern State in Lafayette.
The free general admission parking will be moved to Lot E at Cajun Field and the Cajundome. Patrons with a Lot E pass will be able to park in Lot D. Parking at the LITE Center will not be available.
While tailgating, no open flames will be permitted. This includes grilling (propane, pellets, charcoal or otherwise), grill pits, fire pits, fireworks and sparklers.
Generators will be allowed in tailgating areas as long as they are elevated.