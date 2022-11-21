Gabbie Stutes has been attending UL softball camps since the age of 7, so it was fitting when the St. Thomas More shortstop signed with the Ragin' Cajuns earlier this month.
Stutes has been committed to the Cajuns since Nov. 2021, but she got a special feeling from putting the pen to paper and making it official.
"It was really exciting, especially now that it's real," she said.
The Cajuns made their intentions clear early on when it came to recruiting Stutes. On Sept. 1 of her junior year, the first day college programs are allowed to contact players, the Cajuns reached out to her.
A scholarship offer was extended the next month, and Stutes didn't hesitate to jump on board.
"UL feels like home," she said. "I like the coaching. I like how the team is really close. It's a culture thing where they all communicate well with each other."
As a junior, Stutes was named District 5-4A MVP and garnered all-state and all-metro honors after belting six home runs, seven triples and 13 doubles while tallying 43 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. A four-year starter, she has hit better than .400 every season and led the Cougars in doubles each season.
"We are extremely excited about having Gabbie join our program," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "She brings another lefty bat to our program and has shown the ability to hit the ball to all fields with power.
"She has grown up following the Ragin' Cajuns softball program and will exemplify the type of quality academic student-athlete we want to lead in our program."
STM coach Andria Waguespack said Stutes, who has helped the Cougars to consecutive semifinals appearances, began showing promise at an early age.
"I've known Gabbie since she was 8," Waguespack said. "She was impressive the first day I saw her. She is just a constant student of the game who is always looking for ways to get better. She is all business and is always working on something."
As good as Stutes is on the field, her off-the-field contributions might have impressed Waguespack the most.
"The biggest thing to me is how she's passing on her knowledge to her teammates," Waguespack said. "She's using her voice to help players. That's where I've seen her blossom the most."
Stutes said she feels good about her team's chances this upcoming season. The Cougars will have seven seniors on the roster, a group that Waguespack describes as "phenomenal." No matter what happens, Stutes will make it a learning experience.
"I like how softball is so rewarding," she said. "Even when you fail, you get something out of it."