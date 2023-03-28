At the beginning of spring practice, UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan asked anyone who had started for at least two seasons to raise their hand.
The only one that could is senior defensive back Kam Pedescleaux.
The former walk-on from Manvel High in Houston has played in at least 11 games since the 2019 season for the Cajuns’ defense.
But not even Pedescleaux will be performing the same role this fall. His career began at the ‘Star’ position - where you play closer to the line of scrimmage and typically cover slot receivers – before moving to safety for the past two seasons.
Now he’s going back to Star and redshirt sophomore Courtline Flowers is now at safety.
“As for as next level, I’ll be playing star, so I’m must kind of honing in on that skill set and being there is going to help me transition to the next level smoothly,” Pedescleaux said. “Yes I think so (more suited). I watch guys in the league that are my size and most of them all play in the slot,”
Last season at safety, Pedescleaux collected 74 tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and six pass breakups. He’s always had the physical mentality to perform in the box.
“Being closer to the line of scrimmage means that I can be more effective against the run and the pass,” he said. “A lot of production comes from the ball. Just finding me spots to be around the ball and make plays. Creating disruption around the ball.”
The move doesn’t impact Pedescleaux’s ability to lead.
If I could be on the payroll, I’d probably be a coach a little bit.
“My role is more leadership and more of a coach on the field and off the field for those guys behind me,” he said. “We do have a young team, but a lot of those guys did get a lot of reps.
“Just kind of making sure we’re all on the same page and that we have that same communication and me and BT (Bralen Trahan) had last year.”
Pedescleaux said he can still guide the younger safeties from the star spot.
“Last year, I felt like we did a lot of simple things because we had a new defensive coordinator,” Pedescleaux said. “Now this year, we can kind of change it up and add some things, so we can have more tools in our belt going forward.”
Tight end potential
UL’s offense has always featured the tight end prominently, but most of that has involved the running game over the years.
Don’t be shocked if senior Neal Johnson and redshirt freshman Terrance Carter bolster the passing game this fall.
“No, these two guys are really skilled route runners and matchup problems,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “They’re strong. Terrance Carter is going to remind you of Neal when you see him running around catching balls.”
Carter comes to UL more physical than Johnson, who played quarterback in high school, “so he’s used to getting his face in there and mixing it up in the block game. He’s physical, he’s tough.”
Johnson had 25 receptions for 296 yards and two scores last year, but with lots of turnover at wide receiver, perhaps it’s time to utilize the tight ends more in the passing game.
“Those two guys are real guys,” Leger insisted. “Until somebody in this wide receiver room steps up and separates themselves, somebody at running back really steps up and separates themselves, we’re going to try to feature those guys, because they’re unique players … both of them.
“I will tell you this, they’ve both caught a lot of balls this spring.”
Bernard shining
Speaking of wide receivers, overlooking redshirt junior Jacob Bernard may be a mistake.
Last season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder caught 11 passes for 191 yards and two scores, but he’s opening eyes in the spring.
“Jacob Bernard is having an unbelievable spring,” Leger said. “He looks like an NFL player. He really does. In fact, some of the (NFL) guys who have come through here for MJ have commented on him. He going to put himself in position to have a great year.”