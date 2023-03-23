The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are riding a pretty good streak heading into this weekend’s Sun Belt road trip to South Alabama.
The Cajuns have won five straight games and seven of their last eight after beating Southeastern 2-0 Wednesday.
The Jaguars, on the other hand, are struggling with seven straight losses after getting swept at Georgia Southern last week and then falling Auburn on Tuesday.
The series begins at 6:30 Friday at Eddy Stanky Field in Mobile, Alabama and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
“They’re backed into a corner, right?,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of South Alabama (8-13, 0-3). “That’s always a dangerous proposition. You counter that with good pitching, good defense, figure out a way to reach base and execute and get a big hit or two.”
The Jaguars are hitting .243 with 118 runs, 24 doubles, 17 homers and 15 stolen bases. That’s compared to UL’s offense at .292 with 153 runs, 46 doubles, 18 homers and 71 stolen bases.
The Cajuns’ fielding percentage is higher at .973 to .960 for the Jags.
On the mound, South Alabama has a team ERA of 5.88, giving up 200 hits, 88 walks and striking out 228 in 182 innings.
UL’s staff has lowered its ERA to 3.82 with three two-hitters in the last eight days. In 197 innings, the Cajuns (16-6, 3-0) have allowed 158 hits, 95 walks and struck out 187.
“Our pitching staff has gotten a lot better throughout these weekends,” right-hander Brendan Moody said. “We’re starting to really figure some stuff out. Our pitching staff is getting really good.
“It’s really just time. There are a lot of new guys, transfers, and all that stuff. There are older guys who are great leaders. They’re really getting on top of it. We’re really starting to figure out things as the season goes on.”
Moody pitched the final two innings of Wednesday’s win to earn his second save of the season.
Jake Hammond is slated to start Friday, followed by Jackson Nezuh in game two.
“Moody is more, for me, more valuable as a swing guy, as a utility guy, meaning close midweek and I’d even use him Friday night (as reliever),” Deggs said Wednesday. “If we don’t, then he’s available to start on Sunday.”
Having a Saturday doubleheader may impact starting Moody in game three, but expect him to pitch in Mobile at some point.
“I’d like to use him a couple times a week,” Deggs added.
Reliever Cooper Rawls was at it again in Wednesday’s with three more shutout innings to move into a tie for the national lead with five wins on the season.
“He’s a gap-filler,” Deggs said. “In Coop’s mind, he could still be out there right now and that’s what it takes. It’s not the best stuff you’ve ever seen but his makeup makes it really good stuff. He can spot up three different pitches and he’s got just enough sneak to him that he’s hard to find at times.”
The biggest issue for the Cajuns these days is driving in more runs. At one point Wednesday, UL was outhitting the Lions 10-1 and only led 1-0.
“I think the word of the day for me is trust,” Deggs said. “I trust these guys. I can’t say that all the time or every year, but I trust these guys that they’re going to find a way.”
Injuries play a role in that with Mason Zambo and CJ Willis both slowed of late. Fortunately freshman designated hitter Ben Robichaux has picked up the slack in the order.
“We take pride in being the toughest team in the country,” said Peyton LeJeune, who was 2-for-3 Wednesday. “That’s just says a lot about who we are. It’s the next guy up. When you do get those opportunities – whether it be injuries or whatever it is – you just have to go out and perform for the team. We do a really good job of that.”