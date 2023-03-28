When you have the opportunity to win key points, it helps to be playing at home.
UL's men's tennis team cashed in on big moments last weekend with 4-3 victories over Sun Belt Conference rivals Troy and South Alabama.
The wins boosted UL to 10-6 and a league-leading 3-0 in Sun Belt play.
"For us, absolutely, it says something that we can win the big battles," coach Luc Godin said. "We handled some tough situations on both days, won some tough matches.
"And we had to come back and go back-to-back with matches on Saturday and Sunday. We haven't been in that kind of situation in some time, and it was great to see how we responded.
"It was good for us."
Alfredo Sanchez-Gonzales fought his way to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6) victory at No. 3 singles to clinch the opener against Troy as the Nos. 3-4-5-6 singles came through.
Karlo Kajin is a team-best 11-3 in singles, while Kacper Dworak is 6-2 and Calin Postea is 7-5 after last weekend. Vasil Dmitri and William Robero posted singles wins in both matches on a weekend when the Cajuns showed some grit.
"We're not 100%," Godin said. "We're banged up right now, So it says a lot when we can play like that.
"It's a great place to be. You like to be in position to control your own destiny. It has given us some confidence."
That confidence will come in handy this weekend, with Old Dominion and James Madison coming to Lafayette for matches at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
"Old Dominion is one of the premier programs in the country," Godin said. "Their coach does a great job. JMU is new to the conference. I don't know a lot about them.
"But we definitely have a chance to put ourselves in a good position."