The season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for UL graduate senior forward Terence Lewis.
In his first year in Lafayette, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0 and Lewis was named the Most Valuable Player in the Asheville Championship this past weekend in North Carolina.
Don’t expect Lewis to focus very long on those achievements. He’s come too far and waited too long for this opportunity to have his focus derailed by a successful stretch.
“Of course, me winning the MVP of that tournament was an amazing feeling, but I just always have that instinct that I can’t worry about the past,” said Lewis, whose Cajuns host Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome. “We have a lot of tough games coming up, including one tomorrow.”
Lewis has waited four long years since his high school days in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to feel as comfortable as he does at UL, so he doesn’t want to waste the opportunity.
“It’s been amazing,” Lewis said of his transition to UL. “I love the guys here, I love the coaching staff, I love the strength and conditioning coach — everything about the program makes me feel special.”
The path Lewis took to get to UL has been a long one. Not getting much playing time until his senior season at Combine Academy, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound Lewis didn’t garner much attention and landed at Florida Southwestern State for a year.
He averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 boards a game while shooting 71.2% from the field before landing at New Mexico Junior College. There he flourished with 18.9 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, then signed with North Texas.
In 23 games with the Mean Green, he averaged only 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.2 minutes a game before transferring to Jackson State.
That transition had its ups and downs as he averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 29 games, including a 28-point, 10-board game against Mississippi Valley State.
Lewis maintained hope and focus throughout all of the twists and turns.
“I really didn’t have a doubt if I would find a school,” Lewis said. “I always look at the analogy it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. You’ve got to control what you can control.
“I just had the mentality and mindset that if I just keep working and become the best version of myself and making guys around me better then I’ll end up being a success. And I’m still in college to this day. I’m just thankful for having that opportunity.”
Without that philosophy, “I don’t even know where I’d be right now.”
With it, Lewis finally connected with UL coach Bob Marlin, who courted him several times during his career.
“Coach Marlin and I have a great relationship,” Lewis said. “He’s contacted me over the years. There’s trust there.
“Going into my final year, I just wanted to go somewhere where I could build a trust. It’s been great. All the coaches have really coached me every day to be in the best position I could possibly be.”
It has been a great fit, just as Marlin thought all along.
“We see it every night,” Marlin said of Lewis' mature, steady effort. “He can go rebound in traffic. He’s strong.”
Lewis is more efficient than flashy. In his first three games, he’s averaging 13.7 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field.
“We just have to keep playing as a team,” Lewis said. “Yes, we’ve gotten off to a great start, but we can’t lose focus and let the hype about being 3-0 distract us.
“It’s just a start. It’s a long season. We just have to keep playing hard as a team and not get discouraged. There’s a lot more to achieve.”
His arrival in Cajun Country was announced Sept. 2, which didn't give him much time to fit in.
“In the beginning, it was kind of rough, because I just didn’t know what was expected of me and just understanding my role,” Lewis said. “It was kind of hard for me just understanding their principles and how they run things. Over time, I understood and I reached the expectations of what they’re looking for.
One thing that’s helped is hitting it off right away with Jordan Brown.
“It’s actually incredible,” Lewis said. “Jordan and I do a great job of talking and communicating about matchups, about how guys can be open, what he sees. He just does a great job of communicating.
“We both just have a lot of passion for the game, just watching film and getting up shots day in and day out. Just executing our sets to make each other better. So far, I feel like we’ve done a good job but I feel like there are things we can do better in order for us to have more success.”
As you might expect, Lewis was apprehensive hearing the news UL was voted as the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt.
“I like it, but at the same time, I don’t,” he said. “The other teams are now going to give us their best punch, so we have to play hard and not take teams for granted.
“Also, we can’t get discouraged about living up to the hype. Yes, we were picked number one in our conference, but the work does not stop.”
In less than three months, the well-traveled Lewis has found a home where Marlin felt he would all along.
“There was never any doubt that I thought I wasn’t going to fit in,” Lewis said. “I thought it was going to be a great fit for me.”