A big weekend series against Marshall and suddenly the UL Ragin' Cajuns are on a five-game winning streak and tied for first place in the Sun Belt standings with Coastal Carolina at 9-3.
But heading into a 6 p.m. home game with Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, coach Matt Deggs knows how early it still is in the league race.
“It’s always a part of our mission to win the league,” Deggs said. “This is a position that we need to be in every year. I would love to win this league. I know the team wants to, but we’re not even halfway. We won’t reach that until Sunday afternoon.
“This league is very, very volatile. It’s good. All you have to do is look at the scores – anybody can beat anybody. You can’t compare scores in this league and that’s the way it should be.”
Before getting back to league play with Troy (22-11, 6-6) slated to visit Russo Park at 6 p.m. Friday, the Cajuns (23-9) will play Tech on Tuesday and then travel to Southeastern on Wednesday.
“They have one of the best coaches in the country and not just the head coach (Lane Burroughs), but Mitch Gaspard has been doing it for a long time as well,” Deggs said. “They have a great staff. They have a great track record over the last five years. You can’t look at records or anything like that.
“It’ll be a great ball game tomorrow night. We’re going to have to pitch it, defend it … hopefully we can keep this thing going.”
The formula over the weekend was strong starting pitching and only needing one reliever each game.
It started with Jake Hammond ending his recent slump.
“There was no dilly-dally,” Deggs said of Hammond. “It was strike one, strike one, strike one. He was a really good matchup against a very aggressive team. Everything he threw was cutting, moving, running. I had a talk with him too, so credit to Jake. He answered the bell.”
Jackson Nezuh pitched like he has since his poor start, but Blake McGehee nailed down his current spot in the rotation.
“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Deggs said of McGehee, who will start Sunday’s game. “It’s so stress-free. It’s a very easy delivery and very disruptive on the timing of the hitter and there’s a lot of strikes.
“One of the big keys of the weekend is Marshall is so aggressive – a lot of times they were out within the first two or three pitches of an at-bat and our pitchers pitched to that. They had them hitting our pitch all weekend.”
Brendan Moody (0-3, 4.55, 2 saves) is Tuesday’s expected starter against Tech’s right-hander Reed Smith (1-3, 9.24 ERA). In 25.1 innings, Smith has allowed 31 hits, just seven walks and struck out 18.
Two of the hitters Deggs has been trying to get going – Max Marusak and Will Veillon – had their moments over the weekend. Marusak hit .385 in the series and Veillon hit .300.
“We’ve hovered around .290 (average) and our OBP over .400 (now .399),” Deggs said. “Just imagine if Veillon and Max just had two more hits a week, where we would be? Those days are coming. Both of those guys are in the midst of making an adjustment and I’m proud of the work they’ve put in and it’s starting to show a little bit.”
Also heading in the right direction is UL’s RPI, which rose to 67 after the weekend sweep. For the record, Troy is 50, but Tech still stands at 143 and Southeastern at 123.
On the injury front, Deggs said not to expect relief pitcher Dylan Theut this week, but shortstop Kyle DeBarge should return to the field in some role this week.