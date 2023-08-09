The defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team learned the league schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season, and it’s a unique one.
The Sun Belt schedule opens with a road matchup at Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 30, followed by home games against James Madison on Jan. 4 and Coastal Carolina on Jan. 6.
Then it gets strange. Coach Bob Marlin’s club will then play four straight road games in Arkansas, Texas and Alabama.
That stretch will then be followed by five straight home league games – six overall counting a non-conference contest – only to be followed by another four-game road trip to Mississippi, Virginia and North Carolina.
Also unique is the Cajuns play Southern Miss twice in a week’s time – in Hattiesburg on Feb. 24 and then in Lafayette a week later on March 1.
UL's Sun Belt men's basketball schedule
December
30 at Marshall.
January
4 James Madison, 6 Coastal Carolina, 10 at Troy, 13 at Arkansas State, 17 at Texas State, 20 at South Alabama, 25 Arkansas State, 27 Texas State, 31 ULM.
February
3 South Alabama, 7, Georgia State, 15 at Old Dominion, 17 at App State, 22 at ULM, 24 at Southern Miss, 26 Troy.
March
1 Southern Miss.