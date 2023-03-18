As UL's eventful 2022-23 men's basketball season comes to a wrap, all we can do is look to the future.
Can the Ragin' Cajuns replicate — or even improve on — this season's success in the coming years? The easiest answer is that we just don’t know.
What we do know is the Cajuns will have to find a way to replace the contributions of senior transfers Terence Lewis, Jalen Dalcourt and Greg Williams.
Overall, their contributions to the program over the last two seasons were pretty significant. It would be unrealistic to expect that kind of passion, experience, and energy from a freshman.
The Cajuns will have to turn to the transfer portal to fill those needs.
“I told the guys after the game that I was really proud of all of our players,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We’re going to lose a couple seniors and we’ll go out and recruit and pick up another player or two.”
UL junior Jordan Brown technically has one more year of eligibility. There’s no reason to doubt his sincerity of how comfortable and happy he was in Lafayette over the past two seasons.
But professional basketball at some level is certainly a consideration for the 6-foot-11 center, so we’ll have to wait for his decision.
Even though he’s more than likely leaving, if he decided to play one more year, UL is what seems to work for him.
“I think all of us as a community, we set a stronger foundation,” Brown said. “It started last year and carried over until this year. We learned from all of our mistakes from the previous year and came back and applied everything. It took us far.”
Redshirt sophomore Kobe Julien feels there are more knowns in his mind.
Regardless of how the roster shakes out, Julien is convinced this championship season set standards for the program that will carry on to next year.
“I think our foundation is really set, a great tone for the year,” Julien said. “Next year, I think we set a great base for it because we learned from wins and we learned from losses. There are things we’re not going to allow. We have standards on how we’re going to work and how we’re going to push each other.
“I just think this group that we have coming back is a great group. We’re ready to play. We’re going to be ready for the moment.”
UL will be adding three high school newcomers, but it’s hard to expect any true freshmen to make a huge immediate impact.
Marlin praised the potential of sharpshooter Chancellor White throughout the season. Essentially, he was caught up in a numbers game that should be more favorable next season.
Talented and promising? Sure, but again, still an uncertainty.
Kyran Ratliff is a 6-foot-8 freshman who redshirted this season who has potential to help the Cajuns.
Theoretically, the point guard position should be even better with Themus Fulks and Michael Thomas returning.
By June, the picture might be a little more clearer as news of transfer portal transactions trickle in.
For now, there’s still time to relish the Sun Belt title and hope another one comes soon.
“I like our foundation that we have coming back,” Marlin said.
“I feel like we can be at the top of the Sun Belt again. The Sun Belt is a great league. This year, it was really good.
“To be the team that won the tournament, we were really excited about that. We know how hard it is to do that and we were able to get it done.”