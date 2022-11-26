SAN MARCOS, Texas There were so many reasons for so many members of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to be happy following Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Texas State.
For some, it was a relief to see this team do its part in continuing the winning tradition. For the first time in school history, the Cajuns will be making a fifth consecutive bowl appearance.
“It’s very important, because we’ve been to a bowl game every year since I got here and the year before I got here,” UL senior cornerback Eric Garror said. “We wanted to keep the tradition going. That’s all it’s about, keeping the tradition going – people who have done it before us – keep it going with their stuff and make them proud.”
In that way, it was a huge relief for some.
“Yeah, I’d say it’s probably because every expected us to go to a bowl game,” Garror added. “We had to go to a bowl.”
For a running back like Chris Smith who has played for three different coaches, it was a welcomed relief after a season nagged by a few frustrating losses.
“It feels great,” Smith said. “Everybody’s in there jumping around and having fun. We’ve been down and sad the last couple of games that we lost, but to know that we’re going to go out there and play one more, it feels great.
“The team’s excited. A lot of young guys that haven’t traveled this year, they’re all going got get a chance to experience traveling for a bowl game.”
For quarterback Chandler Fields, it earns a form of redemption after a season filled with unknowns and uncertainty.
Fields began the season as the offense’s starter, before getting injured and then getting replaced as the starter when Ben Wooldridge performed well.
Then Wooldridge suffered an injury himself, giving Fields the opportunity to both start and win Saturday’s do-or-die contest in San Marcos.
“For me, it’s just the hard work paid off and the dark hours,” Fields said. “It was tough for me whenever I had the injury just to stay positive. I think this moment was a get-back moment for that, so it felt good.”
For others, it was all about extending the seniors’ stay with the program.
“It feels amazing to be bowl eligible, especially for the seniors,” Fields said. “We definitely didn’t want to seniors to go out tonight. We wanted to get them an extra couple weeks with us. It feels good to have them in the locker room for however long we have left until our bowl game.”
On paper, Texas State had been losing close games – 17-14 at West Division champion Troy, for instance.
Despite a history of owning the Bobcats, the matchup didn’t seem like an automatic win, but this Cajuns’ squad just wasn’t to be denied.
It spoke confidently all week and played with supreme aggressiveness and confidence.
“Yeah, I tell our kids all the time, we’re going into games to win the games,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We’re not going play not to lose. We’re not going to play with hesitation.
“Tonight, we were going to aggressive.”
The time for being fearful was over. It was time to attack the Bobcats and grab the bowl berth with authority.
“This year, we’ve been through the nerves early in the year,” Desormeaux said. “We went through that – the nerves and probably a little bit of doubt and things like that. We’ve been through all that. This team knows the caliber of players that they are in that locker room.
“They know what they’re capable of now. They’re not guessing any more.”
No, this isn't a perfect team. It wasn't even a perfect game.
The Cajuns' defense gave up 223 yards rushing and allowed Lincoln Pare to run for 221 yards.
"It’s one of those deals, you go in there with a game plan and you feel good about it and it ends up not working the way you want it to," Desormeaux said. "We tried to make some adjustments at halftime and certainly we played better in the second half. They still had their share in the second half. It’s things we’ve got to get cleaned up for sure. We pride ourselves in stopping the run, so we’ve got to do that better."
But what Desormeaux's Cajuns may have lacked in flawless execution, it made up for it in resiliency and togetherness.
"The most important thing about our team is that we never splintered against each other," Fields said. "We were always together no matter what. We just stuck together through all the ups and downs that we had. We knew that in the end we would get our sixth year and be bowl eligible."