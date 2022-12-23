1. Offense better than it showed
Considering it played without leading receiver Michael Jefferson and quarterback Chandler Fields missed half the season with an injury, the offense executed better than final score indicated. The two fumbles were critical, but also a critical penalty halted another drive. It may sound like a cope-out sometimes, but it was true in this game. UL’s offense stopped itself more than Houston’s defense really did.
2. Game plans were good
Certainly the Cajuns killed themselves with three turnovers and seven flags for 61 yards, including a few at critical moments. But it was pretty obvious over the first half that UL’s staff put together on-point game plans. And for the most point, the execution was there. A few bad rushing play-calls for big losses and the unsportsmanlike flags proved fatal, but the short-handed Cajuns were prepared to be successful. It just didn’t happen.
3. Bright spots for future
Yes, one of the key flags was on wide receiver Lance LeGendre, but as a receiver, the signs were there. The former quarterback had five receptions on six targets for 56 yards. Also, for the second straight game, freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss clearly displayed this potential. In fact, if Chriss runs it a few more times, it might have produced a Cajuns’ victory. Young defenders like Tyree Skipper played well as well..