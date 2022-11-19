1. Offense unstable again
UL’s offense doesn’t have much time to get back on track. Showing some positive signs with quarterback Ben Wooldridge in recent weeks, his season-ending injury leaves the Cajuns with a backup in Chandler Fields who struggled as a starter and hadn’t played since Oct. 1. Texas State isn’t Florida State, but how efficient will UL’s offense be?
2. Defense needs to regain confidence
It’s pretty easy to quickly dismiss the Cajuns’ defense getting torched by the most explosive offense in the nation. Still, it was pretty comprehensive. The Seminoles had the third-string quarterback in early in the third quarter. Florida State eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark for the sixth straight game in the first half. We’ll see if that messed with their confidence next week.
3. Rushing attack showed signs
UL’s running game was the only thing that showed any life at times in Saturday’s train wreck. In particular, freshman running back Dre’lyn Washington showed a burst and some toughness for the second straight week. With an unseasoned Fields back as the starting quarterback, Michael Desormeaux the play caller may have to depend on the running game even more than he wants to at Texas State next week with the season on the line.