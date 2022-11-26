1. Aggressive worked wonders
It was obvious early on UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t come to Sam Marcos to play overtime or be nervous in the fourth quarter. He was aggressive throughout. It produced a few tense moments with a turnover on downs and interception, but that approach also resulted in a many big plays to help his Cajuns blow past Texas State once again.
2. Eric Garror will be missed
Yes two flags spoiled a huge game for the senior cornerback. Without those flags, he would have a pick-6 and a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown. But still, the interception led to a touchdown and his long punt returns and one kickoff for 103 hidden yards return certainly contributed to the all-important victory. His attitude and leadership has played a key role for several years for the Cajuns.
3. Wow, the future
It took place at the end of the game and really had nothing to do with the Cajuns earning bowl eligibility with the blowout of Texas State. But any UL football fan couldn’t help but be excited by the final scoring drive of the game when true freshman Zeon Chriss hit transfer quarterback-turn-receiver Lance LeGendre on a 37-yard touchdown pass. It allowed the Cajuns to enjoy the present and smile about the future.