Trying to handicap UL’s chances in Saturday’s 6 p.m. road game against UAB is a bit of a chore.
In the opening 38-13 win over Northwestern State, the offense was highly inefficient in a big-play fest, while the defense really looked fast and physical.
Then in the road-opening 38-31 loss to Old Dominion, the story shifted dramatically.
The offense fixed the efficiency issues - didn’t turn it over, possessed the ball and delivered on clutch downs.
Meanwhile, the defense gave up big play after big play to squash much of the offense’s efficiency progress.
Add a poor night for the special teams and there are suddenly more questions than ever about who and what the 2023 Ragin’ Cajuns are.
“Certainly not where you want to be at 0-1 in conference,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Our response here is going to be the big thing.”
Indeed.
It suddenly seems like this non-conference road game in mid-September is way more important than any non-conference road game in mid-September should ever be.
Desormeaux at least recognized the opportunity this game brings.
“We have an opportunity this week to bounce back, to put that one behind us, to learn and improve our processes,” he said. “We have opportunity to go on the road to do it a little bit better than we did it last week, and we have an opportunity really for us to go out and kind of say what type of team we are.”
But he's not buying that it's any bigger than any other game.
"People try to build it up to more than what it is," Desormeaux said. "Every game matters to us."
There’s just so much uncertainty at this point. It’s suddenly hard to gauge what this team’s ceiling can be.
“Are we going to let one loss turn into two?,” Desormeaux added, “or are we going to bounce back and keep it moving and keep our focus on what’s in front?
“This week it’s going to be really important for us to bounce back and do things the right way.”
On one hand, there’s the bottom line.
If UL wins at UAB, the Cajuns would be favorites against Buffalo at home the following week and even if they fall at Minnesota, a 3-2 start as UL returns to Sun Belt play against Texas State on Oct. 7 would be an OK scenario.
But if the Cajuns lose in Birmingham, the kind of shock that was on their faces after losing to Rice last season may return.
Then things could get really scary.
“We just have to keep moving forward, keep working on the little things, keep getting better every day and just keeping chipping away,” UL redshirt junior Amir McDaniel said. “We just have to keep focusing on getting better each week. It’s going to all handle itself.”
Is there a scenario where last week’s loss isn’t as bad as it seemed at the time? Certainly.
It’s possible ODU’s new hurry-up offense will be tough for others to adjust to as well, and the secondary will adjust better to more traditional passing attacks.
It’s also possible the offense’s encouraging effort is the start of a run that could take pressure off this defense.
After all, Buffalo’s defense is giving up 39 points a game and UAB just lost to Georgia Southern 49-35.
But when you look at all UL’s inexperience in the secondary, it’s also easy to see how Saturday simply revealed future trouble.
“The challenge to the players, you’ve got to come in and you’ve got to be humble enough to realize everyone’s got to take a little bit of blame,” Desormeaux said. “There are things we’ve got to fix and then you’ve got to be committed to doing that work.”
At this point, that largely appears to be limiting big plays in the passing game. UL’s young defense looks like it tackles well in space and Mason Narcisse’s return at end could bolster the pass rush.
But then again, a week ago, we were concerned about the offense’s efficiency.
Essentially, it’s really hard to tell who or what the Cajuns are as they head to Birmingham.
It’s time to paint a clearer picture.
McDaniel insists it’s not time to panic .
“We’re not looking at it that way,” he said. “It’s just another game for us. As long as we focus on our details and how we practice, how hard we practice and how hard we play, it’s between us.”
Moreover, as frustrating as the Old Dominion loss was, quarterback Ben Wooldridge sees it motivating the Cajuns.
“Coach Des kind of hit on it (Tuesday), a loss can kind of be the best thing for you or the worst thing for you,” Wooldridge said. “I think this team is going to have that loss be the best thing for us. It’s going to kind of snap us into reality. It’s going to allow us to work even harder and do our jobs even better. We’re going to do that on Saturday.”