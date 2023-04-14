UL softball coach Gerry Glasco went with a different lineup in Friday’s Sun Belt series opener against Texas State and it worked … well, sort of.
The bottom line, his Ragin’ Cajuns won the game 5-3 over the visiting Bobcats at Lamson Park.
Moving Alexa Langeliers to shortstop and inserting Jourdyn Campbell at second base as potentially the long-term solution, the jury is still out on that.
“I went with the Gerry Glasco lineup,” he said.
Essentially, Glasco explained that he’s been going with a defensive lineup for much of the season and he decided to employ an offensive-minded lineup, hoping to get Campbell confident and comfortable going into the stretch drive.
The victory improved to the Cajuns to 31-12 overall and 12-1 in league play, while Texas State fell to 26-16-1 and 6-5-1. Game two of the series has been re-scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
“They’re a good team,” Glasco said. “They beat Alabama, they beat Texas and they’ve got a good pitcher, so we know they’re a really good team. They’ve got veterans. They’ve got veteran ball players at the top of the order.
“It’s a huge win. It’s great to get some momentum going into the weekend.”
UL’s bats started out hot to give the Cajuns a 5-0 lead with two runs in the first and three more in the second, thanks to some two-out magic.
In the first, Mihyia Davis walked and Jourdyn Campbell doubled to set the table. It wasn’t until Alexa Langeliers delivered a two-run, two-out single three batters later, though, that UL was able to chase them home.
“I thought Langeliers going up there with two outs after we struck out with runners on second and third,” Glasco said. “(Laney) Credeur and (Karly) Heath have been dynamite for us for a month, so you know at some point, that’s going to happen, so it was really big for Langeliers to have their back and get those first two RBIs.”
It was another clutch two-out hit in the second when Lauren Allred’s lazy fly ball down the leftfield line got past a diving defender for a bases-clearing triple.
“Bases loaded, I just wanted to be there for my team,” Allred said. “They worked so hard, so you can’t leave them out there … you want to take those opportunities while you can.”
It appeared the Cajuns would easily ride that five-run cushion to a win, but then came the fifth inning.
After starting pitcher Meghan Schorman struck out the first batter, Ciara Trahan and Hannah Earls both singled ahead of a Piper Randolph sacrifice bunt.
Sara Vanderford’s ground ball to third was misplayed and so was the ground ball to second by Anna Jones to get three runs home.
Allred said the chemistry is definitely different with a new second baseman, but it won’t take long to develop new chemistry with Campbell.
Schorman ended up being the winning pitcher to improve to 12-5, allowing three unearned runs on four hits, three walks and striking out three.
Kandra Lamb relieved her with two out and two on in the fifth and minimized the damage after the second error.
“Kandra has been big all year and she’s really developed into a really top-flight closer,” Lamb said. “For a closer to be effective, you have to want to put them in the game. We have great starters like Schorman and (Sam) Landry, they’re really good. But in the sixth and seventh innings, I like seeing Kandra Lamb out there. She’s got the mentality of a power-throwing closer.”
got her third save of the season after not giving up any runs, no hits and striking out five in 2.1 innings.
“I think just understanding my role in the pitching staff,” Lamb said of her recent surge, “and just and whether we’re ahead or behind, just trying to keep my team in a good space.
“It’s definitely great to know that Glasco’s got that kind of faith in me. It comes from experience just having that relationship with him. I’ve been here five years, so the relationship we’ve built is really strong.”