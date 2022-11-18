INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would get UL bowl eligible for a school-record fifth straight season and give the Cajuns their first win over an ACC program.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s O-line vs. FSU front seven – If the Cajuns aren’t able to run the ball effectively – over 200 yards in last two games – sustaining drives and protecting the passer will be a chore. Florida State allowing 138.6 rushing yards a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Junior safety Kam Pedescleaux has collected 59 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles this season.
Seminoles: Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,414 yards with 20 TDs and only four interceptions, while rushing for 246 yards and three more scores.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the first ever meeting between the two schools … FSU is the only Power Five school with two 30-point wins on the road this season … UL DE Zi’Yon Hill-Green is just 0.5 sack shy of setting new school history … Seminoles are one of two teams nationally ranked in the top 25 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense … Seminoles have scored on 14 of 20 first drives of a half with 13 TDs … FSU joins Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama as the only four teams to rank in the top 20 in both total offense and total defense … During its current three-game winning streak, FSU is outscoring foes 124-22 and completing 72.1% of passes … FSU is 25-9-1 against current Sun Belt schools … FSU QB Jordan Travis was second Seminole ever to run, catch and throw TD in same game last week vs. Syracuse … FSU RB Trey Benson became the first Seminole to ever open a game with a KO return for TD vs. Boston College … FSU’s defense has 29 sacks this season, while giving up 16 … Cajuns are averaging 26.6 points and 368.7 total yards a game, while giving up 21.2 points and 354.3 total yards a game … Florida State is averaging 34 points and 477.1 total yards, while allowing 18.1 points and 293.6 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
23 – Florida State’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in 23 straight drives.
5 – Number of consecutive games the Seminoles have rushed for at least 200 yards for program’s longest streak with 1995.
3 – FSU coach Mike Norvell ranks third nationally in points per game as a head coach at 37.2 since 2016.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Field position?
Not a high priority for Florida State, which has seven TD drives of 90-plus yards this season and second nationally with 15 TD drives of 80-plus yards.
2 – Big play potential
Florida State leads the nation with 75 offensive plays of 20 or more yards.
3 – Pass defense
The Seminoles are ranked No. 2 nationally in passing yards allowed at 155, including only 127 over the last two games.
4 – Fast starters
Florida State’s outscored foes 195-81 in the first half this season, holding seven teams to three or fewer points in the first half.
SCHEDULES
FLORIDA STATE (7-3, 5-3)
Aug. 27 Duquesne, W 47-7
Sept. 4 LSU, W 24-23
Sept. 16 At Louisville, W 35-31
Sept. 24 Boston College, W 44-14
Oct. 1 Wake Forest, L 31-21
Oct. 8 At NC State, L 19-17
Oct. 15 Clemson, L 34-28
Oct. 29 Georgia Tech, W 41-16
Nov. 5 At Miami, W 45-3
Nov. 12 At Syracuse, W 38-3
Nov. 19 Louisiana, 11 a.m.
Nov. 25 Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LOUISIANA (5-5, 3-4)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, L 39-24
Nov. 5 Troy, L 23-17
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, W 36-17
Nov. 19 At Florida State, 11 a.m.
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Florida State 38, Louisiana 17
How much will UL be intimidated in a matchup like this? Not much, the program’s done enough to avoid that obstacle. How likely is Florida State to be sleep-walking with Florida up next? That could happen. Still, this one looks like a real longshot on paper. When you look at the numbers, it’s actually hard to understand how the Seminoles lost three games, especially after beating LSU in the opener. They can run it and throw it on offense. Defensively, they can stop the run and nobody limits the pass more. Without turnovers, the Cajuns may cover. With multiple turnovers, not likely.