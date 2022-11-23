INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would get UL bowl eligible for a school-record fifth straight season and improve the Cajuns to 10-0 all time against Texas State.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s O-line vs. TxSt front seven – Texas State’s defense set an FBS school record this season with school-record 71 tackles behind the line and are two sacks away from school record in that category as well
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Senior safety Bralen Trahan has collected 69 tackles and four interceptions this season, ranking him 12th nationally.
Bobcats: Redshirt junior quarterback Layne Hatcher is only 53 yards passing shy of becoming the 12th active Division I FBS quarterback to surpass 10,000 yards passing in a career.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 9-0 with nine double-digit wins … Bobcats DL Levi Bell has 11.5 stops behind the line and 5 sacks on the season … Texas State’s defense has already set six FBS school records on defense this season … That defense is 61 spots ahead of last year at this time in total defense … UL ranks 23rd nationally and fourth in the Sun Belt in turnover margin at 0.55 … Neither offense has converted a two-point conversion this season … Texas State’s roster includes 65 transfers, include DT Dominique Ratcliff from UL Sione Tupou leads Texas State with 78 tackles … UL’s has 14 interceptions on the season by 11 different defenders, compared to 10 picks by Texas State … Cajuns are averaging 25.7 points and 361.7 total yards a game, while giving up 23.7 points and 362.1 total yards a game … Texas State is averaging 21.8 points and 322.4 total yards, while allowing 25.0 points and 354.3 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
4 – Number of home wins for Bobcats this season, one shy of most home wins since 2005.
20 – Texas State’s national ranking in rushing defense, after finishing 101st last year in that category.
291 – Number of total yards Texas State allowed Arkansas State last week, the eighth lowest total in school history in a conference game.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Kicking issue
While making field goals has been an iffy at times for Cajuns, the Bobcats have made 13 of 15 this season and Seth Keller has 35 in his career.
2 – Hungry defensive end
UL senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill just needs half a sack to break the school record for career sacks in what could be his last collegiate game.
3 – Third Down
The Bobcats’ defense is only allowed 34% conversion on third down, compared to 40% by UL’s defense.
4 – Familiar faces
Texas State has a new quarterback and running back, but while at Arkansas State last season, QB Layne Hatcher threw for 300 yards and 3 TDs and RB Lincoln Pare rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries.
SCHEDULES
TEXAS STATE (4-7, 2-5)
Sept. 3 At Nevada, L 38-14
Sept. 10 FIU, W 41-12
Sept. 17 At Baylor, L 42-7
Sept. 24 Houston Christian, W 34-0
Oct. 1 At James Madison, L 40-13
Oct. 8 Appalachian State, W 34-26
Oct. 15 At Troy, L 17-14
Oct. 22 Southern Miss, L 20-14
Nov. 5 At ULM, L 31-30
Nov. 12 At South Alabama, L 38-21
Nov. 19 Arkansas State, W 16-13
Nov. 26 Louisiana, 4 p.m.
LOUISIANA (5-6, 3-4)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, L 39-24
Nov. 5 Troy, L 23-17
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, W 36-17
Nov. 19 At Florida State, L 49-17
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Louisiana 23, Texas State 20
Truthfully, this game looks like a trap for the Cajuns. The series has been totally dominated by the Cajuns and Texas State isn’t bowl eligible at 4-7. But the Bobcats have improved dramatically in many areas this season, especially rushing defense. Meanwhile, the Cajuns will be depending on a new starting quarterback in Chandler Fields, who has only played in one game over the last six weeks. If the Cajuns can’t run it effectively, it could get dicey. The Bobcats’ receiving corps has been shorthanded with injuries, so it could be critical for UL’s secondary to have a big day. The tiebreaker could be the Cajuns being more motivated.