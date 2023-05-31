From the moment UL was eliminated by TCU in the College Station regional on June 5 of last season, the goal changed.
No longer was it just about getting to a regional, but striving to win the program’s first regional since 2015.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will begin the climb to that goal when they meet the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns to open the NCAA Coral Gables regional at 1 p.m. Friday at Alex Rodriguez Park.
“You’ve got something huge that you’re playing for — something bigger than yourself,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It’s not just a team, but a university, a community, a region, a state. We can feel the love behind us and hopefully that’ll propel us all the way through this deal.”
The No. 3-seeded Cajuns (40-22) are coming off an impressive stretch that included two wins over Coastal Carolina, two over Texas State and one over Southern Miss since May 18 to secure their at-large bid.
The driving force behind the late surge was some surprising arms. Junior right-hander JT Etheridge joined that charge with two saves in three outings in the Sun Belt tournament.
“I felt like my slider was way better,” Etheridge said of his recent upswing. “I was able to land that the majority of time when I wanted to. That just opened everything up.”
Etheridge pitched the final inning of UL’s loss to Coastal Carolina in the tournament, and it just sort of clicked.
“I came into that game and felt good,” he said. “Everything felt synced up, and I just tried to keep that same mindset when they needed me the next day against Texas State.”
Now he’s serving as a closer of a regional team after spending most of the season further down the bullpen’s pecking order.
“It didn’t go the way I wanted to, of course, but I never felt discouraged,” said Etheridge, who is less than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery. “It just wasn’t my time yet, so I just kept working and it worked out.”
Southpaw Blake Marshall spent this week in a walking boot after spraining his ankle during his memorable 9⅓ innings of work over two games in Saturday’s sweep of Coastal Carolina.
“That was one of the most unbelievable things I’ve ever seen,” senior pitcher Cooper Rawls said of Marshall's performance. “For the person that it happened to, you couldn’t ask for a better person that it happened to.
“He comes to work every day grinding and doing what he has to do. He never stops believing in himself, and we never stop believing in him. We know what he’s capable of.”
Rawls said the regional won’t be as taxing on the pitching staff as the six games the Cajuns played in the Sun Belt tournament. If all goes well in Miami, it could be only three.
“I think at this point in the year, you bounce back a little differently than maybe earlier in the year,” Rawls said. “I think taking your recovery a little more seriously this week, just doing what you have to do to be ready.”
The rejuvenated pitching staff will face a Texas offense hitting .297 with 423 runs, 117 doubles, 85 homers and 64 stolen bases. UL is hitting .288 with 442 runs, 141 doubles, 66 homers and 161 steals.
“They’re very dynamic offensively,” Deggs said of Texas. “We’re just going to have to play our game. We’re going to have to field it, reach base, figure out ways to move runners and come up with big two-out knocks.
“They’ve got a little bit of everything. If you look at them, they’ve got some left-handed hitters and they’re athletic. They can bunt, they can hit for power. They’re a little bit like us. They’re built to travel. They can play in any ballpark, I guarantee you that.”
On the mound, the Longhorns (38-20) have a 4.13 ERA, led by weekend starters Lucas Gordon (6-1, 2.55 ERA), Lebarron Johnson (7-3, 2.82) and Travis Sthele (3-5, 5.68).
Zane Morehouse (4-3, 5.76) leads the club with five saves, but eight other pitchers have at least one save.
“They’re going to pitch it — multiple pitches for strikes — (and) they’ll field it,” Deggs said. “Their stats are very similar to ours (defensively) and probably better in some respects.”
Texas finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 at 15-9 with Oklahoma State and West Virginia. It’ll be the second straight regional UL opens with a Big 12 team after beating TCU 7-6 last season.
Deggs prefers not to have to count on pitching to carry the load this weekend.
“One thing you have to be able to do when it gets hot in the postseason, and that’s score runs, because everybody’s seen a lot of the arms and hitters will catch up,” Deggs said. “We had to tighten our approach up. We’ve got to put the ball in play more.”
Sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge led the Cajuns with a .476 average in the conference tournament.
“This is a vacation for a lot of people, but we’re going down there to win,” Rawls said. “It’s a business trip. Miami’s cool and there’s a lot of stuff going on, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to win some baseball games.”
Coral Gables regional schedule
(All time Central)
Friday’s Games
1 p.m. – No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 UL
6 p.m. – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Maine
Saturday’s Games
11 a.m. – Game 1 vs. Game 2 losers
5 p.m. – Game 1 vs. Game 2 winners
Sunday’s Games
11 a.m. – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
5 p.m. – Game 4 vs. Game 5 winners
Monday’s Games
If necessary championship game, TBD