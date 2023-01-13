It’s not that UL baseball coach Matt Deggs doesn’t think intangibles are important.
In fact, he basically demands them from his Ragin' Cajuns.
That doesn’t mean, however, he wants things done the hard way.
Take last season’s 37-23 Sun Belt Tournament championship season, for instance.
While it ended with a Sun Belt trophy and very competitive showing in the NCAA College Station Regional, including a win over TCU, it wasn’t exactly a pleasure cruise season.
In 2023, UL’s staff is hoping for the same strong team chemistry, just with a lower wall to climb.
“I think we really need to improve our freebies this year,” said Deggs, whose team is ramping up for the Jan. 27 start to full-team training camp in preparation for the Feb. 17 season opener at Rice.
Essentially what he’s referring to is if you add up all the walks, hit by pitches and errors UL allowed and compare them to what its opposition yielded, the picture wasn’t pretty.
The Cajuns were a minus-32 in the freebie battle, and that’s not how championship clubs are made.
“If you look at the 16 teams in super regionals and average out their freebies, they were plus 118,” Deggs said.
In other words, making that next step as a program will require taking the easier path.
“We won last year, really on heart and passion and a brotherhood that’s very, very tight and had some talent,” he added. “But I wouldn’t take that to Vegas and play those odds every year.”
That means the pitching staff walking and hitting fewer batters, but more importantly UL hitters taking more walks.
The Cajuns walked 176 times last season, while UL pitchers issued 227 bases on balls. As a result, UL’s on-base percentage was .359, compared the Super Regional average of .395, according to Deggs.
“We did a lot without playing great last year,” he said.
The good news the everyday lineup is mostly back intact.
If being strong up the middle is still important in baseball, the Cajuns should be in business.
A few of the positions could change, but Julian Brock (.303, 7 HRs, 35 RBIs) at catcher, Kyle Debarge (.293, 3 HRs, 30 RBIs, 16 SBs) at shortstop, Max Marusak (.253, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs, 21 SBs) at second and Carson Roccaforte (.374, 16 HRs, 68 RBIs, 25 SBs) in center.
“That’s probably one of the better ones in the country,” he said.
Marusak staying at second base will depend on the centerfielder mastering the routine plays and someone taking over at first base.
If no one hits at first, Roccaforte may need to return there, especially since he’s the best defensive first baseman on the squad anyway.
“I’m set on Max right now (at second),” Deggs said. “He gets to balls that we haven’t seen guys get to.”
Marusak being at second opens up a spot in the outfield with Will Veillon (.236, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs) back in left and Heath Hood (.337, 4 HRs, 39 RBIs) in right. That doesn’t even include Conor Higgs or the freshman duo of Luke Yuhasz and Caleb Stelly.
The options at first base are many - including sophomore Mason Zambo, utility king CJ Willis, Trey LaFleur and potentially overflow from outfield or third base.
"If you got big years out of them (Willis, LaFleur) man, that would really be something," Deggs said.
The biggest camp battle will be ex-Teurlings and LSU Eunice standout Peyton LeJeune and juco transfer John Taylor at third base.
“He can really defend,” Deggs said of Taylor. “If Debo went down, I’d probably put Taylor at short.
“Peyton is a much improved player. He’s a switch hitter who like CJ, can play all over the field.”
The pitching staff is a very different story, however.
Most of the arms used in meaningful games last season are gone.
All three weekend starters and the midweek starting spots are open, as well as the primary set-up and closer roles.
The good new is Deggs likes what he saw during the fall.
“I think it could wind up being a strength of ours,” Deggs said of the pitching staff. “I really do from an efficiency standpoint and an options standpoint.”
The big move there is reliever Jake Hammond will likely begin the season as a starter.
“He’s just come out and he’s a big horse,” Deggs said. “He’s durable, you know what you’re going to get, his stuff has ticked up a little bit. He’s just so big and durable. He looks like a starter.”
Other candidates for starting spots are: Florida State transfer Jackson Nezuh, juco transfer Sam Hill, juco transfer Carson Fluno from Wisconsin, Ole Miss transfer Blake McGehee and Tommy Ray.
“He’s a 6-foot right that’s super athletic with an attack from different angles, will quick-pitch you with a good mix – sort of reminds me of Marcus Stroman,” Deggs said of McGehee.
Fluno could also be a bullpen ace, as could Tulane transfer Ben Tate.
Returning southpaw Dylan Theut will likely start the season as the best closer option.
“I’ve seen them get us out,” Deggs said of the staff. “I’ve seen their stuff. We’ll throw them into the fire and see what happens.”