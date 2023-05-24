As it turned out, beating Texas State for the fourth straight time this season proved to be no trouble at all for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Starting pitcher Jackson Nezuh didn’t allow a hit over 5.2 innings and the offense did the rest in a smooth 6-1 victory over the Bobcats in the opening game of the Sun Belt Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
"I thought we played a great game," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "It was very balanced. Nezuh did his thing. He's done it every time out for a while now. He was really, really good. There were a couple walks and a couple hit batters, but the stuff was crisp and it was firm. He was able to locate three pitches when he absolutely needed to tonight."
The Cajuns improved to 37-20 with the win and will now meet No. 1 seeded Coastal Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the right to stay in the all-important winners’ bracket.
Texas State’s lineup could never get to Nezuh, but the Cajuns’ junior right-hander did struggle with his control some with five walks in his 5.2 innings. He also struck out nine in throwing 119 pitches.
"I didn't realize we had a no-hitter going until I made the pitching staff," Deggs said. "I was just so focused on Jackson and the game. It's not out of the realm that if we keep playing well, we could possibly bring some guys back too.
"Yeah, it was a pretty easy decision."
Nezuh (now 9-5) was relieved by Cooper Rawls, who went the final 3.1 innings with the help of two double plays.
The senior right-hander allowed one run on one hit, three walks and struck out one for his second save.
The game was scoreless until the fourth. In that frame, Conor Higgs walked, Heath Hood singled and John Taylor later hit a two-out, three-run home run.
Deggs said Taylor really struggled with Texas State starter Levi Wells two weeks ago, but was able to turn the tables on the Bobcats' right-hander.
"I'm proud of Big John, because Wells got after him pretty good two weeks ago and he was able to come up with the big three-run home run with two outs and two strikes," Deggs said. "He's jumpy (early in at-bat). Wellsie took his lunch money last time we played them and pretty much made him like it.
"He just sped up. He had quick feet. He was speeding Wells up more than what needed to happen. When you face a power guy like that, you want to be slower."
With the game still scoreless at the time in the first game of the postseason, Deggs said that homer's impact can't be overstated.
"It was big," he said. "It was like bursting a balloon. Any time you're in a tournament - it can be a conference tournament, it could be a regional, it could be a super - it's kind of like starting the season over again, right? So you want to get that big score, that big hit. It lets the air out a little bit and everybody can relax."
In the fifth, the Cajuns added to that lead with a pair. CJ Willis singled, Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch ahead of a walk to Higgs, before Julian Brock delivered a two-run double.
The Cajuns added an insurance run sin the seventh when DeBarge walked and stolen second ahead of an RBI double from Carson Roccaforte.
"I thought the hitters competed just like savages again tonight," Deggs said.
The Bobcats’ lone run came in the seventh on a double play ball.
"To me the first win in the tournament is the most important win," Deggs said. "We've won a lot of these and the formula I always talk to our team about is you do whatever it takes to win the first one. I don't care if you have to use everybody in the ball park.
"The second game is that money game, because if you get that one, somebody's got to beat you twice. (With Coastal) You've got to navigate their lineup. Pound for pound, it's the best in the league. You've got to limit freebies and continue to defend it."