TROY, Ala. – For the second straight game, the No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team broke out the power bats against Troy’s pitching staff.
The Cajuns hit more home runs to push UL to a 6-1 victory over the Trojans on Sunday and secure yet another Sun Belt series win for the program.
The Cajuns improved to 36-13 overall and 16-2 in league play with the win, which also made it 79 consecutive series wins in Sun Belt play.
With Marshall (13-3) and South Alabama (14-4) both winning as well Sunday, essentially UL leaves the weekend the way it entered with a one-game lead over Marshall in the loss column, despite the shocking walk-off loss in Friday’s opener.
Next up for the Cajuns is a road trip to Coastal Carolina, before finishing out Sun Belt play at home against ULM to close out the regular season.
The good day at the plate begin in the second inning when Lauren Allred followed a Laney Credeur single with a two-run home run.
That lead grew to 5-0 in the third when Alexa Langeliers clubbed a three-run home run for a 5-0 cushion.
Allred followed with her second home run of the game for a 6-0 lead, before Libby Baker’s solo homer made it 6-1.
Allred finished the game 3-for-4 to pace UL’s 10-hit attack.
UL pitcher Sam Landry certainly appreciated the early run support, improving to 13-4 on the season with a complete-game performance in the circle.
The sophomore right-hander allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out eight.