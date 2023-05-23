Two weeks ago, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns swept Texas State in baseball for the first time ever.
Determining the impact of that result can be difficult heading into the 7:30 p.m. Wednesday rematch between the two programs in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
“It helps,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It gives us confidence that we played extremely well against them.
“The thing about a tournament or a regional and you can try to dissect it or break it down, but you’ve got to beat everybody. That’s the only way you get through it, so it doesn’t matter who you play.”
Meanwhile, junior pitcher Carson Fluno preferred to limit the discussion of that earlier series as much as possible.
“Kind of just forgetting that we swept them,” Fluno said when asked UL’s key to victory. “Baseball’s a hard sport and you’re going to lose games, but if we stay locked in and kind of forget that we swept them, we’ll beat them a fourth time.”
The records and seeds of the two teams are very similar. The No. 4-seeded Cajuns are 36-20 overall and 18-12 in league play, while No. 5 Texas State is 35-21 and 17-13.
The two methods of victory during league play typically aren’t the same, however.
The Cajuns rely heavily on pitching, defense and a creative offense. UL finished the regular season second in team ERA (5.12), second in hits allowed (254), first in walks allowed (104), first in fielding percentage (.985), seventh in batting average (.287), fifth in runs scored (223) and first in stolen bases (84).
Texas State, on the other hand, is good on the mound – fifth in ERA (5.78), third in hits allowed (266) and fifth in runs allowed (191).
But the Bobcats are 13th in fielding (.957), eighth in stolen bases allowed (35) while the Cajuns are first in that category (16), 12th in hitting (.261), 12th in run scored (184) and 10th in homers (30).
“Just getting on the board early and playing good defense,” UL shortstop Kyle DeBarge said of the matchup. “Score first and hopefully you can play good defense.”
The pitching matchup is second-team All-Sun Belt pitcher Levi Wells (8-3, 4.76, 75.2 IP, 90 K) for Texas State against Jackson Nezuh (8-5, 6.72 ERA, 76.1 IP, 84 K).
“They’ve got some of the better pitching in the league,” Deggs said of Texas State. “We’ve got to make sure we continue to have great approach offensively and come up with big two-out knocks. We’ve been on fire lately with two outs and continue to pitch it with Nezuh and Fluno.”
The Cajuns enter the tournament with a 67 RPI, while Texas State’s RPI is 52.
“The position we’re in, the obvious answer is go win the tournament, but you never know,” Deggs said. “I’ve seen crazy stuff happen. I’ve seen teams have to call all of their players and get them back to together, because they got selected.
“I think a path that would be interesting where you’d still have a heartbeat is if you win the first one, beat Coastal and have Coastal come back and win in the losers’ bracket, win again and then lose in the championship. I think that’s a possibility, but I don’t even like thinking that way. I think it’s one at a time and work to win this thing.”
If UL’s starting pitching and defense remains strong, surging hitters Max Marusak (.264, 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, 20 SBs) and CJ Willis (.274, 21 RBIs, 7 SBs) could make UL’s lineup among the most explosive in the tournament.
“He’s had his moments, not only this year but throughout his career,” Deggs said of Willis. “He’s just a streaky guy. He’s really got an understanding now of who he is and what his job is. He’s developed a short game. We can use that. He’s running the bases extremely well and his approach has gotten cleaned up. I feel good about his at-bats. If he gets hot, watch out.”
Of course, the big question for the Cajuns is how the bullpen will perform if Nezuh struggles or doesn’t go longer than six innings.
“Obviously, that’s the elephant in the room,” Deggs said. “You overcome that with good long starts and a lot of runs. You are at some point going to have to have somebody rise to the occasion and pitch higher than their ski tips.”