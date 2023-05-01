In many ways, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team is a case study in confusion as the season turns into the critical month of May.
Just consider the statements you’ve likely heard from a Cajun fan at some point in recent weeks.
How about, "They just don’t have enough pitching."
As logical an observation as that is, David Christie and company have stifled two of the top hitting lineups in the country in LSU and Coastal Carolina in the past two weeks.
The coaching staff went into last week’s five games with a complete bullpen approach. They exited the week with a reliever hurling a one-hitter over seven innings, and a regular starter hinting at hitting his stride.
“The stuff I saw (Jackson) Nezuh feature for his second outing of the week was the best stuff I’ve seen out of one of our guys this year,” said UL coach Matt Deggs, whose Cajuns (29-17) will travel to UL-Monroe (15-29, 5-15) on Friday.
As a result, Nezuh will now move from Saturday to Friday night starter and then whatever happens, happens.
“We’re in a situation where we need to win one game at a time, so it’s all hands on deck — kind of like a tournament,” Deggs said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to win that one game.
“Just with some of the injuries that we have, I think that’s the way to go about it.”
Deggs didn’t offer any specific injury updates on southpaw reliever Dylan Theut or right-hander starter Blake McGehee, other than to say both were getting MRIs.
Perhaps the bullpen mentality tells us all we need to know.
Then there’s the encouraging side of the ledger.
Conor Higgs (.418, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs in 67 ABs) continues to play like a star in the making, and Carson Roccaforte (.323, 2 HRs, 30 RBIs) is coming off a five-game week when he hit .500.
Of course, he hit what seemed like a game-winning homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth Sunday, only for Coastal right fielder Graham Brown to leap over the fence and rob him.
“That’s the mindscrew of baseball,” Deggs said. “I’m hitting and it’s a 2-2 count and I hit a rocket down the line and it goes two inches foul. On the next pitch, I strike out. So am I a doubles hitter or am I a strikeout artist?
“It’s a funny game sometimes and the margin between winning and losing is a razor’s edge.”
On the flip side, shortstop Kyle DeBarge hasn’t been able to get back to where he was before his hand injury.
“He’s just playing on guts right now,” Deggs said. “He was a kid that unfortunately when he did go down, he was really snapping and turning that bat with his bottom hand … he was explosive.
“You’re starting to see some of that. He’s still getting his hits. But you can still see some of the pitches that give him a problem and maybe bite him for the next pitch or two.”
The tug of war for this team stretches into the big picture as well.
In so many ways, the entire season continues to be an enigma.
“We’ve proven we can beat anybody in the country and we’ve proven we can lose to anybody in the country,” Deggs said.
Take the Sun Belt race, for example.
After suffering such a heartbreaking loss Sunday to first-place Coastal Carolina, the Cajuns are now in a five-way tie for sixth place in the league race at 11-10 with the top six seeds earning first-round byes in the Sun Belt conference tournament.
On one hand, that’s only one game out of fourth place with nine games left. On the other, UL is tied in the loss column with James Madison (9-10) — currently in the 11th spot. Only the top 10 teams even qualify for the conference tournament.
“This team is getting really tested right now and it’s a test of toughness,” Deggs said. “Most common people quit before the best part and I just don’t think that’s this team. You’ll never know when an eight-, nine-, 10-game winning streak is right around the corner if you stop.
“We’ll embrace the challenge.”