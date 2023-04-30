Baseball can indeed be cruel sometimes.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns had No. 6 Coastal Carolina on the ropes Sunday afternoon at Russo Park.
Instead of a thrilling Sun Belt series win, the Chanticleers hit a two-out, opposite-field solo home run in the top of the ninth and then scored an unearned run in the 11th for a hard-fought 3-2 over the Cajuns.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It can be a cruel game. It’s a love affair that is like none other. As much you love it, you can hate it at the same time.”
It gives even worse. After watching left-hander Nick Lucky hit a high fly ball to left with the wind carrying it to tie the game, it appeared Carson Roccaforte had won it for the Cajuns to lead off the bottom of the ninth with a line drive to right.
Instead, Graham Brown leaps and robs UL of the game-winner homer.
It got even spookier. Then Coastal leads off the 10th with a ground ball up the middle that hits the bag for a base hit.
“We do give up wind-aided jack, but then Carson runs one out of here that the kid brings back in,” Deggs added. “Then they hit a base, that’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’ll bounce back.”
The Cajuns drop to 29-17 overall and 11-10 in league play with the loss, while Coastal improved to 28-14 and 15-6.
Adding to the gut-punch that was this rubber-game loss for the Cajuns was how the Chanticleers scored in the 11th. Brown led off the frame with a walk, but advanced on a passed ball and a wild pitch, before Derek Bender’s sacrifice fly chased home the winning run.
“Coach Robe (Tony Robichaux) used to say it all the time, you can’t spring a leak in the boat right now,” Deggs said. “It’s common, especially nowadays, to point fingers or try to find blame, but we’ve got look inward and we’ve got to try to keep this group tight.
“We have to understand that we’re all in this together. There are going to be highs and there are going to be lows, but you’ve got to stay grinding.”
On a weekend that was supposed to be a total bullpen effort against an elite lineup, David Christie threw a gem as UL’s Sunday starter. The right-hander allowed just one run on two hits, no walks and struck out seven.
“Three pitches for strikes,” Deggs said of Christie’s outing. “It’s a simple formula man. It’s just hard to do sometimes. Three pitches for strikes and the ability to pitch in.
“I thought Thib (pitching coach) called some great pitches all week. We were able to win with the fastball in. I thought we were really good in some spots.”
Even reliever Blake Marshall pitched well, allowing just that two-out solo homer in three innings of work with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
It was only the third time all season the Chanticleers were limited to two or fewer runs over nine innings – 4-2 loss to VCU on Feb. 19 and an 11-1 loss to No. 2 Wake Forest.
The other regret for the Cajuns was the sixth inning when the Cajuns loaded the bases with no outs and settled for a run on a double-play ball.
Still, UL outhit Coastal 6-5 in the game and 32-26 for the weekend.
“We played our hearts out,” Deggs said. “I’m just sick for the kids.”