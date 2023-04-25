The learning process continues for UL softball coach Gerry Glasco and his No. 25-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.
Take last weekend’s Sun Belt road series win over Troy.
The Trojans stunned UL with a two-out, two-run walk-off home run in game one of Friday.
As a result of the late-game drama, the handshake line was a little more eventful than usual.
“It was kind of testy in the line shaking hands afterwards,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns travel to Coastal Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Friday. “There was some good friendly trash talk. Nothing big, but just a little more heightened that normal. Two really intense ball clubs at the end of that game.”
So when the team met at the hotel before heading to the field on Saturday, Glasco explained the situation.
“I told them in pregame Saturday at the hotel that the next two days are going to really fun, because you’re going to learn thing about yourself that you don’t know and me as a coach are going to learn things about my team that I don’t know,” he explained. “I don’t know what those things are.”
After falling down 2-0, the Cajuns cruised to a 9-2 win and followed that with a 6-1 win Sunday.
“When the second game was over on Sunday, I said, ‘(Pitching coach) Justin (Robichaux), what did you learn that you didn’t know,’” Glasco said. “He said, ‘I learned we’ve got a bunch of fighters – kids that will really fight when they’re challenged.’
“I loved how my kids responded. They fought, they were really to go. That’s stuff you don’t know until you get in that position.”
One thing Glasco had already learned was how good freshman first baseman Lauren Allred is. Allred was honored as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after hitting .429 with three homers and seven RBIs in four games.
“She’s just an RBI machine,” Glasco said Allred. “She gets hits at the big moment. She’s really a clutch player. She can hit the home run on the high pitch, she can hit the home run on the low pitch. She’s hit home runs on inside pitches and outside pitches, so she hits home runs in every quadrant.
“She’s really a special player.”
The Cajuns enter the weekend 36-13 overall and 16-2 in league play with seven games left in the regular season. That’s a game up on second-place Marshall (38-7, 13-3) in the loss column.
Glasco said he’s always trying to learn all Sun Belt losses aren’t catastrophic.
“We’ve got a good conference this year,” he said. “I wanted to go to 9-0 (vs. Texas State, South Alabama and Troy). I’m really disappointed any time we lose, but then I look at the conference overall and I think, ‘How realistic is it for me to expect to go on the road and go undefeated?’
“Those are three really good opponents … I have to accept that and move forward.”
The Troy loss only dropped UL to No. 11 in the RPI.
The other thing Glasco is learning is Alexa Langeliers, for whatever reason, seems to hit better when playing shortstop. She hit .500 in the Troy series with two homers and four RBIs.