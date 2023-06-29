Even after Jordan Brown has officially transferred to Memphis and UL coach Bob Marlin is finishing up the process of constructing the 2023-24 roster for his Ragin’ Cajuns, the accolades from last season keep pouring in.
Brown was recognized as the Player of the Year and Marlin the Coach of the Year for the All-Louisiana men’s basketball team, as voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Brown’s achievements for the Cajuns have been well chronicled. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for UL in earning the Lou Henson Award as the top mid-major player nationally.
Centered around Brown’s efforts, Marlin led the Cajuns to the program’s first NCAA berth since 2014 with a win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament championship game.
The 26 wins was the second most in school history behind the 27 wins Marlin’s 2017 team achieved.
Earlier this week, it became official that Brown had elected to transfer to Memphis after entering the portal three weeks ago.
The remainder of the first team consists of Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp, KJ Williams of LSU, Jalen Cook of Tulane and Jalen Brooks of LSU-Shreveport.
Sharp also earned Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 19.5 points and five assists a game as the Southland Conference’s Player of the Year.
Williams averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers, while Cook averaged 19.9 points and 4.9 assists a game for the Green Wave, who were the No. 3 seed in the American Athletic Tournament and were beaten by Memphis in the semifinals.
Brooks was an NAIA All-American at LSU-Shreveport after averaging 22.5 points and 11.2 rebounds a game.
The other major honor was Northwestern State’s Jalen Hampton being named as the Freshman of the Year.
The second team members on the team were Southeastern’s Boogie Anderson, Caleb Huffman of Nicholls, Loyola’s Jalen Galloway, Grambling’s Cameron Christon and Ja’Monta Black of Northwestern State.
Anderson was a first-team All-Southland performer averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 assists.
Huffman averaged 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds as another first-team All-Southland Conference recipient.
Galloway averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds as a second-team NAIA All-American for Loyola. Christon was the SWAC Player of the Year after averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.
Black was one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters with 122 and averaged 15.4 points per game as a second-team All-Southland selection.
UL’s Greg Williams was one of six honorable mention selection to the team, meaning those players appeared on at least 25% of the ballots.
2022-23 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Brown, UL, Jr.
DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State, Sr.
Jalen Brooks, LSU-Shreveport, Sr.
KJ Williams, LSU, Sr.
Jalen Cook, Tulane, Soph.
Major Honorees
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Jordan Brown, UL
COACH OF THE YEAR - Bob Marlin, UL
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Jalen Hampton, Northwestern State
SECOND TEAM
Boogie Anderson, Southeastern, Sr.
Caleb Huffman, Nicholls, Sr.
Jalen Galloway, Loyola, Sr.
Cameron Christon, Grambling, Sr.
Ja’Monta Black, Northwestern St., Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Jordan Johnson, New Orleans, Jr.
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane, Jr.
Xavier Reaves, Xavier, Sr.
Seth Thomas, Centenary, Sr.
Christian Shumate, McNeese, Soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Crawford, La. Tech; Kevin Cross, Tulane; Bailey Hardy, Louisiana Christian; Latrell Jones, Nicholls; Greg Williams, UL.