Some weeks are going to go well and some aren’t.
But for UL redshirt junior center Landon Burton, he’s just relieved to be fit for the challenge.
Injuries made last season extremely complicated for the former St. Thomas More standout.
With that obstacle finally behind him, Burton’s ready to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns into the start of Sun Belt Conference play 5 p.m. Saturday against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I’m super excited,” Burton said. “This season has a completely different feel to it. I’m been battling injuries. I’m glad I’m injury-free now. I’m ready to give it all for the Cajuns – me and the guys up front.”
The truth is last season was humbling for more than just Burton with the Cajuns enduring a losing campaign for the first time since 2017.
“I would we definitely learned a lot from that season last year,” Burton said. “We know that we can’t just show up on Saturdays and expect to win the game. The work has to be put in. I feel like last year, we were just a little too young. We didn’t know that fully.
“This year, the leaders have stepped up and hammered on to that notion that we have to come with it every week.”
In Saturday’s opener, Burton and the offense hit the ground running with a 62-yard Dre’lyn Washington touchdown run to ignite a 38-13 win over Northwestern State.
The offensive line sparked a ground game that produced 206 yards with an average of 6.1 yards per carry.
“We talked about some of the outside zone that we hit early,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of the running game’s approach Saturday. “They made adjustments and they started playing outside, so we went to some of the inside zone and split-flow zone stuff.”
As the veteran center, Burton plays a big role in that process.
“Our center gets a lot put on him,” UL offensive line coach Jeff Norrid said of Burton. “Landon had a disappointing injury situation last year, but he did get some game time reps, so he has the game experience.
"He’s done a really good job of leading that group and being decisive in directing the combination, directing the protections. That part of it has been great.”
For Burton, being in the middle of it isn’t a burden, though. It’s actually a dream come true.
“It means everything,” he said. “Ever since I got here in 2019 and entered as a walk-on, the goal has been to get on the field and do what I can for my team, and show everybody that I can be the guy for the team. It definitely means the world to me.
“It was definitely a rocky road coming up , but I’m glad it happened everything the way it did.”
In those early years, being the leader of the offensive line seemed so far away at times.
“Coming in in 2019 and basically for the next two or three years, I was basically a scout team guy,” Burton explained. “I was learning everything I could from guys like Shane (Vallot) and Cole Prudhomme. They would just tell me each year, ‘Hey man, you’re time is coming. Just keep learning and take everything in, be a sponge.’
“After I learned from them, I was fortunate to learn from the D-lineman, going against guys like Sauce (Tayland Humphrey) and Zi’Yon Hill definitely made me into the player I am today.”
These days, the offensive line’s getting sharpened by UL’s defensive front wall that showed what all the camp talk in August was about. The Cajuns’ defense limited the Demons to eight first downs, 187 total yards with five sacks for a minus-41 yards.
“The D-line and the O-line, we’re the guys that have to show up every day,” Burton said. “I feel like the whole room from Cam Whitfield to Tyler Guidry to Sonny (Hazard) and Mason Narcisse, those guys definitely know how to bring the fire and the energy every day.”
At Old Dominion on Saturday, Burton and the offensive line will be facing a Monarchs' defensive front that only yielded 109 yards - 2.5 yards a carry- in the 36-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
"They’ve got three big, dense D-linemen that hold gaps, they’ve got two linebackers that absolutely just fly to the football," Desormeaux said. "Then they’ve got three darn good safeties too that run to the ball, so it spill out to them and they’ve got the speed to get it down."