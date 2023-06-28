If Shemar Welch has his way, it won’t be very long before announcers will again be saying, “And starting at cornerback for the Cajuns … from McGill-Toolen High in Mobile, Alabama.”
For the first time in four years, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be without longtime starting cornerback Eric Garror this fall.
Earlier this week, that connection between schools at that critical position was renewed with Welch committing to the Cajuns.
Welch said he knows Garror, but hasn’t talked much to him over the years. Still, he’s all for the idea of carrying on Garror’s Mobile legacy on the edge.
“Yeah definitely, that would be cool,” Welch said.
For now, the speedy cover corner is focused on improving his skill set during his senior season at McGill-Toolen in preparation for the college game.
“I really need to work on understanding the game more and getting more mature in the game as far as how I look at plays and how watch film,” Welch said. “I just want to clean up all the areas of my game before I get to college.”
Getting bigger and stronger is another top priority for Welch, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, but he said he’s currently under 160.
“As far as tackling, that’s never been a problem for me, but as you go higher level, you’ve got to keep getting better as far as weight and size and all that, so that is a priority for me,” he said.
Welch’s 4.57-40 speed has carried him in the recruiting venture so far. Before committing to the Cajuns, Welch visited South Alabama, Tulane and Troy.
“Just the way the coaches made me feel comfortable there,” Welch explained why he chose UL. “Just being around the coach. They made me feel really at home and loved.”
He also had offers from Arkansas State and West Virginia, according to 247Sports.
“He is a very talented corner and very skilled, but he can play both spots in the secondary,” McGill-Toolen coach David Faulkner said. “He can play corner and safety. I think he is probably a little more natural as a cover corner.”
Welch collected seven interceptions and broke up eight other passes last fall to impress college coaches.
“I think it was pretty much my competitive spirit on the field,” Welch said. “Just watching my film, I think they could tell I have real good athletic ability and my explosion that correlates from track.”
As good a cornerback as Garror was during his career at UL, he also made a huge impact as a punt returner.
Faulkner said Welch will be a kickoff returner this fall as well as a punt returner. He’s also going to serve as a gunner and cover guy on punt and kickoff coverage teams.
Moreover, Faulkner plans on even using Welch on offense at times.
“We also have some plans to have a little package here or there for him, so he can help us out offensively if needed – probably as an outside receiver kind of a guy who can take the top off the coverage and be able to help stretch the field,” he said.
Welch is UL’s fifth commitment for the 2024 class, following cornerback Avery Demery from Manvel, Texas, St. Martinville running back Steven Blanco, Zachary linebacker Ethan Veal and Catholic High of Baton Rouge quarterback Daniel Beale.
“His length and his explosiveness,” Faulkner added on Welch’s skill set. “He runs really well, he’s fluid in and out of breaks. He’s got great ball skills as far as the ability to play the ball.
“He’s also got good length. He’s 6-1 knocking on 6-2. Those are really what everybody’s looking for in the secondary these days, especially at corner.”