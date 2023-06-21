The UL softball program Wednesday added a two-way performer from Iowa for the 2024 season.
Denali Loecker will spend her final year of eligibility with the Ragin’ Cajuns after being one of the Hawkeyes’ top power hitters and pitchers over the past two seasons.
Similar to departing Sun Belt Player of the Year Karly Heath, Loecker will be a primary designated player option as a hitter, as well as a potential first baseman when needed.
Last season for Iowa, Loecker hit .263 with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a sophomore, the Ogden, Iowa, native batted .281 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs.
Loecker served primarily as a closer last season, and that could be her role with the Cajuns as well.
In the circle this past spring, she was 3-2 with nine saves and a 2.86 ERA. In 73⅔ innings, she allowed 79 hits, walked 29 and struck out 51. Opponents hit .268 against her. That came after a sophomore season when Loecker was a full-time starter with a 10-10 record and 4.85 ERA. In 131⅓ innings, she allowed 156 hits, 46 walks and struck out 67. Opponents hit .283.
“Denali will provide us leadership and experience both on offense and in the pitching circle, and is a great student in the classroom. She checks a lot of boxes,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “A middle of the order power hitter, she’s produced double digits in home runs the last two seasons along with 40-plus RBI this past season.
“She is a drop ball pitcher who will complement our existing bullpen and strengthen our pitching staff.”
As a freshman, Loecker was a second-team All-Big Ten selection after leading the Hawkeyes in hitting at .322 and on-base percentage at .399.
Loecker follows another recent addition to UL’s roster in former St. Thomas infielder Brooke Ellestad, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-10 infielder is potentially an option at second, shortstop or third base for the Cajuns next season.
Her bat figures to open a door somewhere. As a freshman at St. Thomas of the Summit League, Ellestad hit .425 with six homers, 27 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .455 on-base percentage. This past season, the left-handed hitter batted .384 with six homers, 37 RBIs, seven steals and a .450 on-base percentage.