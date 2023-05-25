Beating Coastal Carolina typically takes a great offensive performance.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t come close to reaching that level in Thursday’s 6-3 loss to the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Tournament at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
"Not much to say, they outplayed us in every phase," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "The tone we set was not good, especially for a game of this magnitude. Defensively and on the bump, not good. Our approach, not good. They exposed us. They beat us at our own game. That's frustrating to see us make a lot of the same mistakes I've watched when we're in a position where we need to win this tournament. It shouldn't be that way."
The Cajuns dropped to 37-21 with the loss, while Coastal improved to 38-17. UL will now meet Texas State for the fifth time this season at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.
The Chanticleers advance to the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The game started at 9:14 p.m. and finished at 12:07 p.m.
"We've got to play better baseball," Deggs said. "We need a better approach at the plate and you've got to play a lot better defense. I don't know that we had errors on the board, but we don't take a bunt away, we don't hold runners, we walked the 9-hole. We had a lot of early weak outs at the dish."
Coastal starting pitcher Riley Eikhoff limited the Cajuns to three runs on five hits on 96 pitches over 6.2 innings and 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Eikhoff improved to 2-1 on the season after allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Teddy Sharkey got the final out for his 10th save.
"Their kid (Eikhoff) threw the ball well, but we didn't do ourselves any favors," Deggs said.
Carson Fluno just wasn’t able to slow down Coastal’s dynamic offense, giving up six runs on 11 hits with three walks and one strikeout over 114 pitches.
The Chanticleers got three runs in the third inning to start the trouble, mostly because of Caden Bodine’s two-run double after Graham Brown’s RBI base hit.
Coastal added two runs in the fourth on a two-run homer from Blake Barthol in the 9-hole. That lead grew to 6-0 with a Ty Dooley leadoff home run to right center.
UL finally got on the board in the sixth. Carson Roccaforte doubled for the 24th time this season to chase Kyle DeBarge to third to set the table for Conor Higgs’ RBI ground out and Julian Brock’s RBI single.
Roccaforte now one double shy of Kevin Meyers’ school record of 25 doubles in 1989.
Coastal was led offensively by second baseman Payton Eeles at 4-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases. Dooley contributed a double and a home run.
Will Veillon doubled in the seventh and scored on a CJ Willis ground out to second to cut Coastal’s lead to 6-3.
Jerry Couch pitched two shutout innings and Blake Marshall got two outs to escape the eighth. JT Etheridge pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.
"They did a nice job," Deggs said of the bullpen. "We were behind the 8-ball at that juncture. They did what they needed to do. They gave us a chance to score.
"But a lot of the damage was already done ... the approach we had at the plate tonight was just not good."