UL’s pitching staff walked too many batters in Sunday’s series finale against Texas State.
The good news for the Ragin’ Cajuns is the visiting Bobcats did as well and Texas State’s free passes proved more costly in UL’s 8-3 victory Sunday at Russo Park.
“You know what, it finally happened to somebody else, right?,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “When have we seen that? We’ve had to work for everything we’ve gotten.”
Both pitching staffs walked eight. UL’s pitchers hit two and Texas State hit one batter, while the Bobcats had two errors to one for UL. All eight of UL’s runs were impacted by “freebies” from the Bobcats.
The victory improved the Cajuns to 35-18 overall and 17-10 in Sun Belt play and sole possession of third place, while Texas State is now 33-19 and 15-12.
Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cajuns trailed 3-1 and only had one hit to their credit off Texas State starter Tony Robie.
CJ Willis ignited the decisive six-run explosion with a single to right. After the senior’s second at-bat in the inning took place, UL had scored six runs, despite Willis still being on first base two outs later.
Hood singled, but then UL received three walks and a hit batsman with the bases loaded to force in four runs to give the Cajuns the lead.
“Because I know their track record, we’re still looking to hit,” Deggs said of UL’s patient approach in the inning. “None of those were really takes. It’s just our hitters have been nasty in the zone. They really make pitchers work.
“Their starter did a great job. We had to make a couple of adjustments and finally got him out of the game.”
Then Willis capped the big frame with a two-run double to left for a 7-3 cushion.
“Just stay patient, don’t try to do too much,” Willis said of the double. “We had the lead, so it’s like we’re trying to put up 30 more. Just put the ball in play and make them field it.”
Texas State closer Triston Dixon didn’t retire a batter with three walks on 14 pitches in the inning.
“Dixon can really pitch,” Deggs said. “It just wasn’t his day and we were able to score like six runs with two outs.
“Two outs has been our thing all year.”
Making the day even more frustrating for the visitors is UL’s first run of the game came because of a three-base throwing error.
Willis finished his final game at Russo Park 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
“It was a great feeling, knowing this was my last home game as a senior going out in front of these great fans,” Willis said. “They showed up today and they propelled us to this victory. They provided us with a lot of energy coming from behind.”
Hunter Moody gave UL’s pitching a little consistency, tossing 2 1/3 shutout innings with two walks and two strikeouts.
Cooper Rawls came on to pitch the final two innings to nail down the win.
He gave up a two-out triple in the eighth on a ball that could have been caught, but struck out the side in the frame to avoid any damage.
Rawls finished with four strikeouts in two innings of work.
“We had to match up out of the bullpen today,” Deggs said. “I thought for the most part — Moody, (Jerry) Couch, (JT) Etheridge and Marshall got a couple outs — to get it to Coop, who was just fantastic there at the end.”
Despite outhitting UL 8-6, the Bobcats stranded 15 runners in the game.
“That was the key to the entire series,” Deggs said. “I don’t know that they ever got the big hit this entire weekend. We did a tremendous job with runner at third and less than two and leaving two-out baserunners on base — as well as we’ve done all year.
“I think our ballpark had something to do with it. They’re used to their ballpark. This ballpark played real big this weekend. It’s that time of year when you get the heavy south wind.”