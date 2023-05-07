The UL Ragin’ Cajuns accomplished their mission, completing the weekend sweep of the UL-Monroe Warhawks with a 10-0 victory Sunday in Monroe.
The game was delayed twice by lightning before being made official during a third delay in the bottom of the seventh, reverting back to the end of the sixth inning.
The three wins improved the Cajuns to 32-17 overall and 14-10 in Sun Belt play, while the Warhawks dropped to 16-32 and 5-18.
UL exits the weekend in a two-way tie for fourth place in the Sun Belt standings with Georgia Southern at 14-10. Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss are tied for first at 17-7 and Texas State is third at 15-9.
Next up for the Cajuns is a Tuesday road game at Louisiana Tech.
The Cajuns wasted no time extending their big offensive weekend into the series finale with four runs in the first inning.
Max Marusak singled and stole a base to ignite the frame. Conor Higgs got one run home with an RBI single before a Julian Brock RBI single and run-scoring doubles from Carson Roccaforte and John Taylor finished up the damage.
Fresh off Saturday’s 5-for-5 performance, Marusak remained red hot with a solo home run in the second.
Marusak was 2 for 4 on the day with two more stolen bases.
In the third, Roccaforte walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
UL followed with four more runs in the fifth behind a John Taylor RBI single, Will Veillon’s RBI double and Kyle DeBarge's run-scoring double.
Jake Hammond started the game and pitched three shutout innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out three.
Cooper Rawls pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to nail down the blowout win, allowing no runs on three hits, no walks and striking out one.