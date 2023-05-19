BATON ROUGE UL coach Gerry Glasco was all geared up for another close low-scoring affair.
His No. 22-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns made sure things weren’t quite that tense with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Omaha in Baton Rouge Regional opener on Friday at Tiger Park.
That makes for a happy postgame bus ride.
“This group of girls, they’re all about the team,” Glasco said. “That’s not necessarily how I’d coach normally, but I know what my team wants. My team wants to get everybody involved, they want everybody to get an opportunity. They want everybody to feel important. They want everybody to get a chance to help us. That’s what the early lead and the good pitching did for us.”
The Cajuns are now 47-13 overall on the season and will meet the LSU-Prairie View winner at noon Saturday in the winners’ bracket contest.
Leading the charge was an unexpected batting star in Stormy Kotzelnick, who drove in two of UL’s runs and scored a third one.
“I knew coming into regionals, it’s always going to be about how badly you want it,” Kotzelnick said. “Do you want it as bad as you want your last breath? No matter how that seems, that really fires me up. This week, I’ve just been focused on going to work and just whatever I can to help my team come out with a win to prove a point that needed to be made and still needs to be made for this weekend.”
Overall, Kotzelnick has started 38 of 60 games this season, but most of those were in the first half of the season.
“I told coach Justin (Robichaux) and coach Lacy (Prejean) this morning that I’m going to put Stormy right behind Mihyia (Davis) and I’ve got two absolute warriors in those 2 and 3-hole,” Glasco said. “I've been waiting (to start Kotzelnick). I almost did it in the conference tournament.
"She made a big statement about who she is today and you know I made a statement about who I think she is when I put her in the 2-hole. You don't just put anybody in the 2-hole."
On the day, Kotzelnick was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
“She was on today, she was completely on,” Sophie Piskos said of Kotzelnick. “She’s a warrior. She fights, she works her butt off and she deserves every opportunity that has come to her. I was proud of her. I was chirping in her ear all day. She probably got annoyed at me.”
In the first, Mihyia Davis singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Kotzelnick’s ground out to second.
In the third, Davis singled and stole second ahead of Kotzelnick’s RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead.
Karly Heath didn’t waste time with manufacturing offense with a solo home run to right to lead off the fourth for a three-run cushion.
Piskos was the other offensive standout for the Cajuns. After a double in the first, Piskos followed a Kotzelnick two-out double in the fifth with an RBI double of her own.
“We started the week off with film and I studied her (Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer) film a lot,” said Piskos, who was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. “We got on the field and we did what we did to prepare for her. During those cuts, everyone counts. Every cut you take counts to prepare for me.
“I’ve been here my freshman year, same regional. I want it for my seniors. I want them to get to that super regional, so I take it seriously, because they deserve to go to that super regional.”
Lauren Allred made it a trifecta with an RBI double of her own to finish out the scoring.
Davis was 2-for-3 with two more stolen bases to give her 48 on the season – one of only three in school history over 40 and now 12 off Keeli Milligan’s the school record.
Sam Landry was the beneficiary of the offense as the winning pitcher, tossing 4.1 shutout innings with four hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Glasco used the opportunity to give his top three pitchers regional experience. Schorman followed by striking out four of the five batters she faced.
Kandra Lamb struck out the three batters she faced in the seventh. In fact, eight of UL’s last nine outs recorded were via the strikeout.
UL opponents have now scored two or fewer runs in 41 of 60 games and were only hitting .139 in the previous 65 innings. Omaha hit .167 in Friday’s game.
“I’m excited,” Piskos said of a potential matchup with LSU. “I think it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be something you want to watch again. We’re all going to go all out. Both teams want to go to the super regionals and both teams want to prove who’s top dog of Louisiana. It’s our time to prove it.”