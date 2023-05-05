No one has to tell UL coach Gerry Glasco or his No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns everything they’re going to missing when senior Karly Heath leaves the program.
For anyone who might have needed a reminder, though, Heath’s prowess was in full display in the Cajuns’ 9-0 run-rule win over ULM on Friday at Lamson Park.
“Karly Heath was dominant,” Glasco said.
Indeed.
For starters, Heath was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. As a pitcher, she improved to 5-1 on the season after giving up no runs on one infield single, one walk and struck out three in 4.2 innings.
“Karly, I call her the ‘Ultimate Utility’ – it’s one thing to play every position on the field, but it’s another thing to do that and hit and pitching,” junior Jourdyn Campbell said. “That’s very talented.”
Heath is now hitting .364 with 13 homers, 38 RBIs and 21 stolen bases on the season.
“Phenomenal kid, when she came off the field, you could tell with the kids in the dugout how much she means to her teammates,” Glasco said. “She’s just a really, really special personality. It’s going to be a huge void on the field. She does so many things – steals bases and gets RBIs and hits home runs and throws the ball 70 miles an hour and personality is the best of all.
“She’s just a really sweet kid.”
Like Thursday, the coaching staff intentionally took Heath out of the game one out shy of a complete game to give her a standing ovation.
“It meant a lot to me just being out there with my teammates and just having Kandra (Lamb) and Meghan (Schorman) in the dugout, our seniors – the first people I hug when I came out,” Heath said. “It means a lot to be out there.”
It was important for her teammates to have a game like the Cajuns (42-13, 21-2) played.
“She’s made a very big impact to this team,” Campbell said. “She’s given a lot to this program so letting us have her last special moment, I just wanted to give her the best moment we could, the best game we could.”
With UL leading 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Campbell pushed UL over the top with a three-run home run to invoke the run-rule possibility.
“I knew we were really close to a run-rule,” Campbell said. “There were runners in scoring position and there were two outs. For me, I was thinking I’ve got to go up there and swing the bat as hard as I can and hopefully something falls somewhere and we can score some runs to end the game quickly.
“That was my favorite pitch. It was elevated, so it’s really easy to get those out. I just swung as hard as I could.”
Heath had already doubled home two runs in the first to ignite a five-run first frame.
“It was just a fun night,” Glasco said. “The baserunning was good. It was just a good all-around game with clutch hits.
“They did a really good job of when they pitched around somebody, the next person picked them up.”
Campbell drove in four runs in the game.
“I feel like I’m getting into the swing of things,” Campbell said. “I know I had a really rough beginning of the season, but I feel like it’s starting to mellow out now. I’m getting a little more consistent. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me.”
The win also extended UL’s streak of 81 consecutive Sun Belt Conference series won for another season.
“The streak is long,” Campbell said. “We all understand the legacy and the history behind it and the importance of it. I feel like we wear that on our shoulders every day – the accomplishments that others had before us. We carry that into our games.”