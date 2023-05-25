Even though the two programs are 2,500 miles apart, the UL and Washington softball programs may have more similarities than some might think.
For starters, both teams are riding the wave of fantastic regional finishes into this weekend’s super regional in Seattle, beginning at 9 p.m. central time Friday.
“I think it’ll be a good series,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “A lot of talent is going to be on the field.”
The Cajuns (50-14) scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat LSU for the first Sunday regional sweep in program history.
The Huskies (41-13) incredibly scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh Sunday to beat McNeese 7-6.
“Coming off that seventh-inning rally, they’re going to have a lot of momentum in the first inning, but so are we,” Glasco said. “I think our kids are going to have a lot of momentum coming off that last day where we won two hard-fought games.”
Both teams suffered a rare shutout in regional play – the first of the season for UL’s offense in a 4-0 loss to LSU on Saturday, while Washington’s second shutout of season was 1-0 to McNeese on Sunday.
Speaking of the Cowgirls, both are quite familiar with that opponent. UL went 3-0 against McNeese this season, while Washington was 2-2, including a 3-2 regular season loss in Lake Charles.
"I don’t think that really will matter in this match," Glasco said.
Even more curiously, both teams ended regional play with their least experienced pitching option in the circle. UL freshman Chloe Riassetto got her innings pitched to 31.2 innings by closing out the clinching win over LSU with three scoreless innings, while Brooke Nelson got to 31.1 innings pitched with three shutout innings in the win over McNeese.
Moreover, both teams aren’t afraid to travel. The Cajuns played 40 games away from Lamson Park, including an 18-7 road record, while Washington didn’t play a home game until its Pac-12 opener on March 10 to finish with 36 games outside Seattle.
“I’m really pleased with the fight in the hitters and I thought the pitchers fought hard too (in regionals),” Glasco said. “They pitched through a lot of adversity.
“I think that’s a credit to Lamson Park and our fan base that shows up every night and is loud and proud. It gets our kids ready for that postseason environment.”
Furthermore, both teams are located near a coast and are more than familiar with dealing with rainy conditions.
And neither team is unfamiliar with NCAA postseason success. The Cajuns were taking part in regional play before the Huskies’ program was even born, but the Washington has more than made up for lost time.
The Huskies have been to the World Series 14 times with one title and three runner-up finishes and made seven other super regionals, compared to six World Series seasons and seven total super appearances for UL.
For the record, Washington leads the all-time series 6-5 with the last meeting being in 2010, but UL is 2-0 in postseason play.
Naturally, there are differences as well.
Washington’s ace pitcher is true freshman Ruby Meylan (17-5, 6 saves, 2.27 ERA, 163.1 IP, 43 BB, 189 K), while the Cajuns don’t have a clear-cut ace with sophomore Sam Landry (19-5, 2.05, 143.1 IP, 61 BB, 146 K) and Meghan Schorman (14-6, 1.95, 125.1 IP, 43 BB, 144 K) alternating that role.
“She’s very, very much like (LSU freshman Sydney) Berzon,” Glasco said of Meylan. “They both go down more than up. That’s their main pitch, down. She goes in more than Berzon.
“She throws more screw balls in on the hands. She throws hard. She’s going to try to overpower us. Speed usually doesn’t bother our kids. I don’t think it’s going to bother us. I hope not.”
Washington’s No. 2 is Arizona State junior transfer Lindsay Lopez (12-3, 3.75 ERA, 80.1 IP, 22 BB, 76 K).
Offensively, the two lineups are similar.
The Huskies are hitting .303 with 306 runs, 70 doubles, 13 triples, 62 homers and 77 stolen bases.
The Cajuns are hitting .311 with 370 runs, 76 doubles, 14 triples, 79 homers and 142 stolen bases.
Baylee Klingler (.391, 12 HRs, 47 RBIs) and Madison Huskey (.329, 11 HRs, 42 RBIs) pace Washington’s attack.
“I think they’re very similar to LSU,” Glasco said. “Their first three or four hitters are really good.”
UL is led by Mihyia Davis (.382, 18 RBIs, 51 SBs), Lauren Allred (.382, 12 HRs, 47 RBIs) and Karly Heath (.358, 16 HRs, 47 RBIs).
“The ball will go out of there,” Glasco said of the ballpark. “You’ll see high-scoring games there.”
In its 18 home games this season, teams scored six or more runs 16 times and only 13 times did a team score fewer than four runs. Conversely, it took place 29 times in UL’s 24 home games.