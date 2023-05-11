It wasn’t a dominating effort at the plate, but it was exactly where UL coach Gerry Glasco wanted it to be.
The No. 24-ranked and top-seeded UL Ragin’ Cajuns leaned on starting pitcher Sam Landry heavily in a 3-1 win over ULM on Thursday at Lamson Park.
“We didn’t get any pitchers on first team last year or this year,” Glasco said. “To me, that’s a travesty. You don’t go 20-2 in the conference without a first-team pitcher.”
The Cajuns (44-13) now advance in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to play No. 5 Texas State at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The finals are slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I thought it was a good game,” Glasco said. “It seemed like everything we hit was right at people, but we thought we hit the ball pretty well. I was real proud of our defense, no errors, and I thought Sam did a good job of figuring out the strike zone and really going at them after we got the lead.”
ULM’s season ends at 25-32.
Landry allowed one run on two hits – all in the second inning – with one walk and seven strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander retired 17 of the last 18 batters she faced.
“They were very aggressive, so I think I quickly learned that I could keep the ball not exactly on the plate and get them swinging,” Landry said. “That took me a few innings to figure out, because at first I was trying to go at them instead of walking them.”
The Cajuns opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Mihyia Davis singled, stole second and score don Laney Credeur’s RBI single up the middle.
The Warhawks then tied it in the second when Campbell Selman singled, took second on Kennedy Page’s bunt and scored on Ashlan Ard’s double to rightcenter.
The score remained deadlocked for two more innings, before UL finally broke through again in the fourth.
“I work really fast paced, so we sped up the game in I think the fourth inning,” said Landry, who improved to 16-4 on the season. “That helped me focus a lot more.”
Glasco said he was ready to replace Landry with closer Kandra Lamb if she allowed any baserunners, but that never happened.
“We said in the fifth inning if one runner gets on, we’ll go to Kandra,” Glasco said. “I really wanted to get Kandra in just to get her out there .. and save a few less pitches for Sam later in the week, but she was just cruising. She didn’t allow any baserunners, so there wasn’t any reason to make a switch.”
The lack of scoring required Glasco to go to his bench to ignite the offense. Maddie Hayden walked to lead off the fourth ahead of the pinch-hit RBI triple from Jourdyn Campbell.
“For me, he (Glasco) told me I was coming in if Maddie got on, so automatically I was making a plan in my head to hit something to the right side,” Campbell said. “Maddie’s fast enough so if I get something to the right side, she can score. I was watching the at-bats before me and a lot of righties were getting outside pitches, so I just waited on my pitch and took it to the right side to do something with it.”
Stormy Kotzelnick then followed with a sacrifice fly to center off the bench for a two-run cushion.
Despite not starting Campbell got two plate appearances and reach both times, including a hit batsman.
“Every game I go into, my mindset is do whatever the team needs,” Campbell said. “If that’s being a team player cheering for my teammates or if I get my opportunity to go in, doing what I can to score runners.
“I have the mindset of be ready every game for anything.”
Landry and Glasco both said they were motivated by the fact that conference champion UL didn’t have a first-team pitcher on the All-Sun Belt squad.
“Without saying much, I think our pitchers are getting a little disrespected in the Sun Belt when it comes to all-conference teams,” Landry said. “I think the past two years not having a single one of our pitchers on first team doesn’t show our results. We’re out here working and we plan to prove them wrong.”
Senior Meghan Schorman is scheduled to take on Texas State on Friday.