HARRISONBURG, Va. – The week couldn’t have started out any better for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns or ended any worse.
On Tuesday, the Cajuns knocked off No. 1-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge, only to suffer a crippling three-game road Sun Belt sweep to James Madison over the weekend.
The Dukes polished off that sweep with a 9-4 win over the Cajuns on Sunday.
That came after a 13-2 loss to James Madison on Saturday and a walk-off, three-run homer in a 10-8 setback on Friday.
UL dropped to 26-15 overall and 10-8 in Sun Belt play, while James Madison improved to 23-16 and 8-8.
It was James Madison’s first baseball Sun Belt Conference series sweep.
The Cajuns will return home to meet Southern’s Jaguars at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It was a nightmarish weekend for the Cajuns’ pitching staff.
The starting pitching continued to be a major issue for UL. The three starting pitchers combined for only 8.2 innings, giving up 22 hits, four walks and striking out five.
That’s a whopping 16.61 ERA for the starting pitchers over the weekend.
The bullpen didn’t offer much relief. Overall, UL’s pitching staff allowed 32 runs on 30 hits to lead to a combined 11.61 ERA for the weekend.
Blake McGehee didn’t offer much relief in Sunday’s series finale, giving up four runs on four hits with no strikeouts in 1.1 innings.
James Madison answered Ben Robichaux’s homer in the first with four runs in the second inning to seize momentum in a hurry.
Trevon Dabney got it started with a home run. Kyle Novak tripled and Jason Schiavone followed with an RBI double.
Ryan Dooley then hit a two-run homer for the 4-1 lead.
In the third, the Dukes added two more runs with a two-out rally. Mancini homered, before Dabney doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Cajuns attempted a comeback by scratching twice to narrow James Madison’s lead to 6-3. John Taylor homered in the sixth and Kyle DeBarge delivered an RBI single after Max Marusak walked and stole a base.
But UL’s bullpen wasn’t able to maintain that momentum by giving up the game’s next three runs. Wyatt Peifer’s RBI double and a two-run single by Mancini lengthened the Dukes’ lead to 9-3.
Connor Higgs responded with a long home run to right, but it wasn’t nearly enough.