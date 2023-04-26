One night after frustrating UL coach Matt Deggs with their approach at the plate, the Ragin’ Cajuns exploded for 16 hits in a dominating 15-3 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday at Russo Park.
The Cajuns improved to 28-15 with the win, while the Demons fell to 21-17.
“Every time you see them play their butts off, they’ve had a butt-chewing,” Deggs said of his team accepting the challenge. “I’m the one who’s getting tired. They respond every time. They’re a little bit old-school that way, but my goatee is gray and ultimately that’s going to bleed into my head of hair.
“We need a little more from the inside out and not just from the top down … and I saw that tonight.”
Next up for the Cajuns is a home series against No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Just a little bit,” Deggs said of a better mood. “I was pretty nasty last night. It happens.
“I thought so (team responded). I’m not looking for results as much as intent and the way we carry ourselves, because that’s always our staple. That should be worth two or three runs. Our expectation level should drip off of us. I hadn’t been seeing that and I thought was 10 times better tonight.”
Yes, UL’s coaching staff stuck with its bullpen approach and it’s pretty obvious that’ll continue through the weekend. Saturday starter Jackson Nezuh started the game and was awarded the win after two shutout inning, allowing no hits, one walk and striking out five.
Steven Cash had one rough two-out stretch in his second inning, but only yielded one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings.
Brendan Moody got back on track with three innings of work, giving up one run on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
“You know, after the first I think you’re right honestly,” Deggs said of it being Moody’s best outing in a while. “He was only supposed to go two and I’m glad he (pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux) stuck with him, because he settled in right there and got some confidence back.”
That one run was a solo home run to left by Ascension Episcopal product Jeffrey Elkins.
The Cajuns’ offense handled the rest by scoring in six consecutive innings, including four crooked numbers.
In the second inning, Carson Roccaforte drove in a run with a double and Will Veillon added an RBI double. Veillon was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the game. Max Marusak finished off the three-run frame with an RBI single.
Conor Higgs then doubled in a run to spark the two-run third with Julian Brock following with an RBI. Higgs was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
“We played some pack offense tonight and were able to get some things going with our legs and drive the baseball,” Deggs said.
Ben Robichaux’s RBI single through the right side and Kyle DeBarge’s two-run single powered the three-run fourth, before four walks and an error helped get three more home in the sixth to bust the game wide open.
DeBarge finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
“Yeah, I’m getting better every day,” said DeBarge, who has still recovering from missing three weeks with a hamate injury in his hand. “I kind of had to change my approach. Y’all know I pull a lot of baseball, so I had to change my approach to middle. That’s why y’all saw line drives up the middle today.
“In the last at-bat, I tried to get into one to see if I could do it. It felt good, so I’m getting better.
“Mr. Brian (Davis) did a great job doing therapy as much as I can. God touched it and it felt way better when I woke up one day and I’ve been playing ever since.”