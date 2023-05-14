The Sun Belt Conference champion UL Ragin’ Cajuns were denied a host regional site and sent to a very familiar place with play beginning on Friday.
On Sunday, the NCAA revealed LSU would be hosting a regional with the Cajuns as the No. 2 seed.
This is the 10th time the Cajuns have been sent to Baton Rouge for a regional and the fourth time in the past six seasons. Overall, UL has hosted 12 times and traveled in 20 in regional play. UL won regional titles in Baton Rouge in 2008, 2010 and 2013.
UL and LSU played twice earlier this season with the Cajuns winning 5-4 in Baton Rouge, before losing to the Tigers 4-1 in Lafayette a day later on Feb. 26.
The Cajuns take a 46-13 overall record into the field, including a 12-game winning streak, after defeating Marshall 1-0 on Saturday to win the 18th Sun Belt Conference tournament championship in program history.
The Cajuns have participated in every NCAA regional since 1999 and in 32 of the past 33 regionals played going back to 1990 — not counting the COVID-eliminated season of 2020.
The 32 overall appearances rank eighth nationally with UCLA the all-time leader at 38.
UL is one of nine schools to qualify for every regional field since 2000.
The Cajuns haven’t won a regional championship since 2016, however. That super regional loss at Auburn that season ended a streak of six consecutive super regional appearances and seven of the nine seasons before that.
Last season, the Cajuns reached the finals of the Clemson Regional before falling to host Clemson.
UL has won multiple games in every regional since 2007.