UL’s 9-5 win over Texas State on Saturday secured the series win for the Ragin’ Cajuns and also proved just how good the Cajuns can be, according to coach Matt Deggs.
“I’ve been around a lot of top 10 teams in my career,” Deggs said. “I’ve been blessed to be a part of some very good teams and when we have the right guys on the mound, this is a top 10 team. We are hard to beat.”
Carson Fluno got the win for the Cajuns on the mound after throwing five innings of shutout baseball while striking out seven, Deggs said when Fluno commands both the fastball and the off speed, he gives them a chance to win.
“He was able to locate the breaking ball and get the fastball over for a strike,” Deggs said. It kept them off balance. He got a lot of swings and misses off the breaking ball and it just made the fastball that much better.”
Cajuns bats exploded for nine runs, including Max Marusak going 3-for-4 and solo home runs from Julian Brock and Heath Hood. Deggs said some of the Cajuns’ early season struggles weren’t as concerning to him and the team as it may have been to those outside of the program.
“It’s a long season,” Deggs said. “The here and now is for the fans and people that are passionate about the game from one weekend to the next. As a team and as a group, you have to stay in the present and in the long game.
“You understand that you’re going to get healthy at some point, you’re going to get better and you’re going to have a chance to make a run. Right now, you’re watching this team play top-10 baseball.”
Deggs recalled the early season woes against Coastal Carolina and Troy and even all the way back to an early out-of-conference series against Campbell where the Cajuns had chances to win series against quality opponents. Deggs said he feels they’ve turned the corner and even though a win Sunday would result in a sweep, the Cajuns are trying to win them all.
“I’m not even thinking about a sweep,” Deggs said. “We are in the position where we have to try and get after all of them. If it’s a sweep, it’s a sweep, but we don’t have time to bleed or sweat or anything right now. We have to keep our head down and work.
“We’re cleaning some of that early stuff up and we got healthy. We beat LSU, the No. 1 team on the road. We know what we are capable of; it’s just a matter of putting it all together at the right time and I think you are seeing some of that right now.”