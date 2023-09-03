Kevin Foote's takeaways from UL's opening win
Much of the preseason talk was about the potential of the tight end position.
Through one game, it didn’t happen.
In the first half, Neal Johnson only had two catches on eight targets with one glaring drop and Pearse Migl added one catch for 11 yards on three starts. Johnson finished with three receptions on 11 targets. He had a long catch of 26 yards.
“I don’t know,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of Johnson’s rough game. “He had a couple opportunities. There was one that he should have caught and there were a couple he could have caught.
“Neal’s a perfectionist and he’s a worker. He’s going to come back and he’s going to bounce back. That’s what I told him in the locker room – he’s not pleased with the way he played. I told him, ‘One game doesn’t define you unless you let it.’ I certainly don’t expect him to do that.”
Even more troubling for the passing game, the wide receivers only caught three total passes in the first half and finished with seven receptions on 12 targets.
“We’re going to tell the quarterbacks to be more accurate with the throw,” Desormeaux said. “We take pride in being accurate and making him a runner after the catch. But we also talk about the contested catch … the ball is not always going to be between the numbers.”
Ironically, Johnson did find a way to contribute without being a receiving standout with two kickoff returns for 36 yards to twice set up the Cajuns with good field position.
Also on a positive note, tight end Terrance Carter had the first two catches of his career for 42 yards.
Pass protection woes
The other group that had much higher hopes during August camp was the offensive line.
The unit certainly did an excellent job of sealing the edge for most of the night, including Dre’lyn Washington’s 62-yard TD run on UL’s second offensive play from scrimmage.
But quarterback Ben Wooldridge was under constant pressure most of the night, limiting the passing game to an inefficient 14-of-32 passing.
“We did not protect very well tonight,” Desormeaux said. “That was disappointing to say the least. I think their defense did a good job. They had a good scheme up front. They run a bunch of games and their D-linemen did a good job executing them, but that doesn’t matter.
“We knew what we were going to get and we’ve got to clean that up. They’re challenging us and we’ve got guys running in the secondary. We’ve got to be able to protect. It’s not a numbers issue. It’s losing whenever we’ve got an opportunity to keep it protected numbers-wise.”
Desormeaux said it’s possible right tackle Quinton Williams will return for week two and that overall, the Cajuns primarily played six lineman Saturday with Kaden Moreau being that sixth guy.
“I’m not a knee-jerk reaction guy,” Desormeaux said when asked if depth chart will change. “I say it all the time that I don’t think one day dictates who you are.”
Special teams up, down
There were some shining moments in the kicking game for the Cajuns in the opener.
Zylan Perry returned a kickoff 53 yards to the Demons’ 45 and Thomas Leo got four punts inside the 20.
But quite possibly the worst thing a return team can do with a lead is fumble a punt, especially deep in your territory at the 14.
Add the sloppiness on offense with the fumble and the Demons had 97 hidden return yards in the first half to keep them within two scores at intermission, despite being outgained 231-100.
“Our (special) teams stayed together,” Desormeaux said. “We've got to clean up some of our specialist play. I expected that a little bit with a first-time punter and first-time returners. You're going to have things that are going to happen.”