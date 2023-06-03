CORAL GABLES, Fla. - UL’s bats finally made life a little more comfortable for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ pitching staff … perhaps not as much of a pleasure cruise as the coaching staff would have preferred.
Either way, the Ragin’ Cajuns stayed alive in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional with an eventful 19-9 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Saturday at Alex Rodriguez Park.
"We got up about 5 o'clock this morning and we've been at the ball park since 9 a.m.," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We took BP like it was the first game oft the year and proceeded to sit through a two-hour rain delay and then fly around the bases about as well as you can fly around the bases and compete with about as much energy as you can compete with.
"That's why I love these guys. They're so much fun to coach. They just love to play and that showed today."
The 19 runs total ties the 19 runs scored against Houston in 1999.
Incredibly, UL’s offense pounded out 17 hits and only left three runners on.
The Cajuns improved to 41-23 for the season, while Maine’s season ended at 32-21. UL will now meet the loser of Saturday’s Miami-Texas game at noon Sunday in an elimination game.
The game began after a two-hour, 10-minute weather delay.
The Cajuns’ bats got going with four runs in the second inning. Heath Hood ignited the rally with a bunt single and then scored on an RBI single from birthday boy Julian Brock to grab the lead for good.
Brock finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
"Hard to say, I really want to say that my birthday had something to do with it," Brock said. "I was struggling a little bit throughout the conference tournament and yesterday. I just needed to continue to stay where I needed to be, adjust a little bit and it worked out a little bit today. I'm looking forward to doing that same thing tomorrow."
Then came the RBI single that really brought a smile to Deggs’ face. He started true freshman Caleb Stelly as the designated hitter. Stelly hadn’t played since May 5, hadn’t had a hit since April 1 and hadn’t driven in a run since March 25.
So what did Stelly do? Yes, he delivered an RBI single to left.
"We always say Stelly's takes are predetermined takes, he has a great eye for the zone," shortstop Kyle DeBarge said. "When he does swing, it's always a barrel. He had great at-bats. It was everything we thought was going to happen."
CJ Willis added an RBI ground out and Max Marusak added a run-scoring single to cap the four-run inning.
The Cajuns later made it 7-1 in the fourth on a two-out, three-run home run to left by DeBarge – his seventh bomb of the season.
"It was a big moment," DeBarge said of his homer. "We knew they could hit, so we knew we were going to have to score a bunch of runs. It was going to be a scrap, an elimination game. It felt good to get that one."
UL’s offensive onslaught continued in the fifth inning.
The Black Bears helped with an error on Hood’s grounder to short to lead off the frame, before singles from Conor Higgs and Brock got a run home and set the table for more.
John Taylor added a two-run double to give Cajuns a 10-3 cushion.
The seventh inning also was a big one for UL, which added nine more runs. Brock’s RBI double started the trouble, before Stelly added his second RBI single of the game ahead of the run-scoring hit from CJ Willis.
That hit by Willis meant every Cajun in the starting lineup got a hit in the game.
Roccaforte added a three-run homer to leftcenter to make it 17-5.
Stelly finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
After seven innings, both teams had only left three runners on base each.
Maine’s offense actually hit a lot of balls hard in defeat. Jake Rainess lined a single into right center for a run in the third, before Jake Marquez smashed a two-run homer to left in the fifth.
Then in the sixth, Dean O’Neill hit his first homer of the season – a lofty two-run homer to left – to trim UL’s lead to 10-5.
Maine’s bottom three hitters combined for six hits, including three home runs. The Black Bears collected 14 hits.
Getting the benefit of all the offense was UL starting pitcher Carson Fluno, who improved to 4-1 on the season. In seven innings, the right-hander allowed five runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out three. He threw 95 pitches.
"Fluno definitely gave us a really good outing," Brock said. "He didn't have his best stuff. They hit him around a little bit. He definitely took a bullet for us. He ended up going seven. It was a grinder for him. I know he was struggling in that last inning with fatigue issues, but he was ready to get out of and give us seven strong innings."