CORAL GABLES, Fla. With as much fight as his UL Ragin’ Cajuns still had in them, coach Matt Deggs was still convinced it was about to happen.
When the final out was recorded on a called strike three with Conor Higgs as the potential tying run at the plate, Deggs dropped to his knees, almost in disbelief.
“I really thought this team could find a way to get there,” Deggs said.
The 8-5 loss to No. 8 overall seed in UL’s second NCAA Coral Gables Regional elimination game ended quite a stretch drive for the Cajuns (41-24) after a midseason slump.
“We got to play 65 games together,” Deggs said. “We’ve played more games than anybody in the country right now. We just got to play nine postseason games. A month ago, we were written off and body thought we were going to get in the tournament. We just played nine preseason games and took a couple top 10 teams all the way to the brink and we’re doing that shorthanded.
“That speaks to the power of brotherhood and culture and what the city of Lafayette and what this university and program are all about.”
In many ways, the Cajuns were so close in both of their regional losses.
UL stranded a runner at third with one out in the second and left that frame trailing 3-2.
In the fifth, the Cajuns stranded a runner at third and still trailed 5-4.
In the sixth, John Taylor led off with a walk still down by just one run and Caleb Stelly’s line drive was snagged for the out.
“It’s going to the wall,” Deggs said on Stelly’s liner. “That’s kind of the tournament, though, right? If you go back to Texas, we’ve got a three-run jack still out there that they robbed. It’s about making plays this time of the year and they made those plays.
“I agree, but that’s the game. That’s the power of pitching. Man, what a couple great arms they threw at us today. If we had gotten a couple Alpha ABs there where we were able to drive in some runs, but he was able to get out of it.”
As hard as the Cajuns fought, once it was over, Deggs preferred to focus on the positives of the season.
“It’s just a hard team to let go of,” Deggs said. “They’re family. They’ve changed my life and my family over the last two years. They’ve changed the trajectory of this program. I came into today with a heart of gratitude and thankfulness and that’s the way I’m going to leave.”
It was fitting to see senior outfielder Heath Hood beat out an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth for his fourth hit of the game.
“There’s absolutely no quit within this ball club,” Hood said. “It’s a standard, it’s an expectation. You’re never out of a fight. You give your very best to the last out. It’s not an option (to give up). It’s what you do, it’s what the coaches have instilled in us and it’s what we expect out of each other.
“I believe that’s the way the game is supposed to be play, so it feels incredible to be a part of this kind of team that does it the right way and gives it your absolute all to the last out.”
It was also suitable to see right-hander Cooper Rawls throw 36 quality pitches over 2.2 innings to cap a 10-win senior campaign.
“All the credit to coach Deggs and (pitching) coach (Seth) Thib (Thibodeaux),” Rawls said. “After last year, I knew I was going to have to work my butt off. I think I did that this summer. The biggest thing was just confidence.
“Once I did that, I got confidence from them and that just poured more confidence on myself. That was the biggest thing.”
Instead of getting another crack at the Texas Longhorns, Sunday’s game effort still meant the end of an encouraging two-run run for the core of the squad.
“We’ll be back, but I’m going to miss these guys,” Deggs said. “It was one heck of a ball game. I just thank God that he gave us the spirit that he gave us and this team, because there’s no back-up or quit in us.
“The best thing I can say about this group is if you said, ‘Hey, would you like to start over tomorrow, starting with fall ball.’ I guarantee you, 30 dudes and five coaches would all say, ‘Yeah, let’s start.’"